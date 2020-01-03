Pakistan writes to UN alleging threats from India

Islamabad– Pakistan says it has alerted the international community including the United Nations and its allies about threats from India, media reports said.

Pakistan Foreign Ministry spokesperson Aisha Farooqui said at the weekly press briefing on Thursday that Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi had written to UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres and Security Council president Kelly Craft notifying them about the deployment of armed forces by India at the LoC and increasing incidents of ceasefire violations which pose a threat to Pakistan.

Farooqui said “We have shared our concerns and fears with international organisations and our partners.”

Pakistan has been alleging that in order to divert attention from the protests going on in India over the Citizenship Amendment Act and the National Register of Citizens, the country might stage some false flag operations.

“With its diplomatic efforts, Pakistan busted Indian government’s agenda of promoting Hindu nationalism in the disguise of religiously persecuted minorities.”

On Tuesday, the newly appointed Army Chief of India General Manoj Mukund Naravane said, “If Pakistan does not stop its policy of state-sponsored terrorism, we reserve the right to pre-emptively strike at the sources of terror threat and this intent has adequately been demonstrated in our response during surgical strikes and Balakot Operation.”

Responding to it, the Pakistan Foreign Ministry issued a statement saying that the statement of the Indian Army Chief is ‘irresponsible’ and Pakistan is capable of responding to any aggressive action. (IANS)