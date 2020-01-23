Officials Preview Republic Day Celebration as IAGB Gets Ready to Showcase India in its Full Glory This Weekend in Burlington, MA

BURLINGTON, MA – India Association of Greater Boston, a non-profit community organization known as IAGB, is bringing together a fabulous array of cultural programs, competitions and shows on the environment and Indian culture at its annual Republic Day Mela this weekend on January 25, 2020 at the Burlington High School, Burlington, MA.

On this occasion, IAGB President Sanjay Gowda and Vice President Vaishali Gade previewed the upcoming event on Face-to-Face with INDIA New England News. To watch the full interview, please click here, or on the image below.

IAGB will bring performances from many regional organizations together at the event so that audiences experience a truly immersive Indian experience. The Creative and Social Impact Shows will focus on bringing relevant issues that the Indian American community faces to engage and involve the audience.

Sandeep Chakravorty, Consul General of India, New York is the chief guest and Dan Feltes, New Hampshire state senate majority leader will be the guest of honor for the event. A community interaction with Consul General has also been organized for leaders of the Indian community organizations.

There will be competitions on the day of the event for members of all ages. This year’s special highlights are the Junior Shark Tank, Cup Cake, Chess for rated players and Science Poster competitions. Other competitions include carom, art, storytelling, elocution, skit, and poetry.

Visitors will have the opportunity to view cultural exhibit booths from regional organizations this time at the Republic Day Mela. Booths from many vendors with a variety of Indian merchandise and services will be available this year too. IAGB has joined hands with People Helping People (PHP Burlington MA) for a Food Drive program. IAGB will be collecting unexpired non-perishable food and misc. items. Please see www.iagb.org for more details.

A sumptuous variety of Indian food will be available at the event. Food will be available for purchase from food vendor – Maya Indian Grill, Wakefield, MA. Also, you can pre-order and get a 10% off on your order when you use coupon code: “IAGB10” at https://www.mayacater.com/iagb-events/

IAGB is bringing creative and entertaining events that all Indian and Indian American community can enjoy while celebrating the pride of India. The event is free and open for all.

IAGB is the oldest and one of the leading Indian-American organizations in New England. It serves the Indian American communities in the Greater Boston area – Massachusetts, New Hampshire and Rhode Island. IAGB strives to foster a strong Indian-American social, cultural and community presence in New England.