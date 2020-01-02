Of 12 Nobel Indian laureates, 6 are “foreigners”: Goa Governor

Panaji–Goa Governor Satya Pal Malik on Wednesday rued the dearth of Indian Nobel laureates, saying out of the existing 12 Nobel Prize awardees, six were ‘foreigners’ and one was Mother Teresa.

Speaking at a function organised by the National Institute of Oceanography near Panaji on Wednesday, Malik lamented that India was not spending enough on quality education and research.

“There are only 12 Nobel laureates in this country, out of whom six are foreigners. One is Mother Teresa, so take it, we have five,” Malik said. Teresa, who was cannonised as a Catholic saint in 2016, is regarded for her work among the poor of Kolkata and was of Albanian origin.

“In US and England, one university has around 150 Nobel laureates. They have quality education and they spend a lot of money on education. It does not happen here. Here not more than six per cent of the central budget is spent on education. How will we have quality education?” Malik said, calling the dearth of spending on research a misfortune.

The Governor also said that more money should be invested in agricultural and oceanic research in the years to come.

“There will come a time when the strength of the country will be determined by quantum of grain or produce generated and not the size of its armed forces,” Malik added.

Here are names of Indian or related Nobel laureates:

Rabindranath Tagore

Sir Chandrasekhara Venkata Raman

Har Gobind Khorana

Mother Teresa

Subrahmanyan Chandrasekhar

Amartya Sen

Sir Vidiadhar Surajprasad Naipaul

Venkatraman Ramakrishnan

Kailash Satyarthi

Abhijit Vinayak Banerjee.