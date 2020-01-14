New year, new you

BY PUJA GUPTA

New Delhi–After back-to-back celebrations of Christmas, New Year’s Eve and New Year, the need for a tranquil haven to pamper, nourish, detoxify and recharge is a must.

Take a short break and head over to any of these places listed below if your are a wellness seeker and want to unwind your free spirit. Shoba Mohan, founder of RARE India, suggests a multitude of options for those who seek a road map to guide them on a path of self-discovery.

***Niraamaya Retreats Surya Samudra, Kovalam, Kerala

Recognized as one of the Best Ayurveda Resorts in India, it is a perfect getaway to refresh mind, body and soul. The Ayurveda resort is perched on a cliff-edge, flanked by secluded beaches and dotted with traditional Keralite heritage cottages. Keeping with the central holistic principle of Ayurveda, Niraamaya Spa creates a place of harmony and aesthetics that restores natural balance. It also presents a bouquet of wellness offerings including Ayurvedic therapies, Yoga, Meditation and Pranayama, which provide a complete spiritual experience coupled with luxury.

***Shreyas Yoga Retreat, Bengaluru, Karnataka

Situated at just one hour’s drive away from the Bengaluru International Airport, Shreyas Yoga Retreat is a sprawling oasis with over 12 cottages spread over 25 acres of greenery, water bodies and organic gardens. Guests here are able to commune with nature and experience its healing powers. Dedicated to promote authentic spiritual tradition of Yoga in a holistic manner, Shreyas is one of the world’s finest Yoga retreats, where Yoga is taught in traditional ashram style with daily yoga and meditation sessions, chanting classes, gourmet vegetarian cuisine, etc.

***Anahata Retreat, Goa

Unwind your free spirit at Anahata Retreat in Goa, which offers elegant and eco-friendly accommodation and an open-air yoga studio with spectacular sea view. Twice daily yoga classes are programmed during the season, with varying type of yoga sessions. From Hatha Yoga to Vinyasa Yoga to Yin Yoga and Yoga Nidra, there are Yoga Classes for all levels only 50 meters from a silver sand palm-fringed beach.

***Kathiwada Raaj Mahal, Madhya Pradesh

Walk away from the city chaos and reminiscence an era gone by at the Kathiwada Raaj Mahal in Juna Kathiwada of Madhya Pradesh. Open to discerning wellness seekers, the potent energy field, zero-pollution and complete silence make this property an ideal location for yoga and meditation. Moreover, the magical forests of Kathiwada lure you to take a guided trek into the dense jungles abound with indigenous trees.

***Malabar Escape Purity Resort, Muhamma, Kerala

Purity is a magnificent lakefront villa hotel in an outstanding location near the peaceful waters of lake Vembanad in Kerala. The art & culture, experiences & flavours as well as personalized Yoga & spa treatments help to connect with traditions of Kerala. Pure Spa at this resort gives a cocooning Ayurveda treatment experience, making it a complete relaxing and luxury affair!

***The Lodge at Wah, Palampur, Himachal Pradesh

The Lodge at Wah is a natural, eco-friendly home that offers guests a wholesome experience for self-care. Cottages are made of local materials and are worked on by skilled craftsmen from the region. The beautiful mountains and surreal natural beauty, coupled with the incredible climate, demand that tourists spend time outdoors and push their limits. Paragliding, treks, stargazing and bird watching are some of the experiences that one can avail for self-rejuvenation. (IANS)