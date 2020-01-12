My First Hindi Book: Indian-American author launches book for bilingual households

Washington– An Indian-American author has launched a Hindi-English book for children growing up in bilingual households, making it easier for parents and kids to read and the language together, a media report said.

After giving birth to her daughter in the US, author Chandni Bhatia, who came to America in 2013, was inspired to teach basic Hindi to young children, the India West newspaper said in the report on Saturday.

In her “My First Hindi Book”, Bhatia presents a colourful and creative way to teach children counting, colours and animals in Hindi.

“As the only Hindi speaking parent to my daughter, I found introducing my native language quite difficult and set out to write a book to playfully teach her some introductory Hindi,” Bhatia said in a statement.

“To my knowledge, there are very few Hindi-English children’s books. My hope is that other Indian parents living abroad will find the book helpful for their own multi-cultural homes.”

“My First Hindi Book” is available for purchase online at Amazon.