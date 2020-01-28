Man charged following deaths of 3 Sikh men in London

London– A man has been charged following the deaths of three Sikh men who were stabbed in a street fight in London, a media report said on Tuesday.

The victims, Harinder Kumar (22), Narinder Singh (26), and Baljit Singh (34) were stabbed near the Seven Kings station in Ilford on the night of January 19.

On Monday night, the Metropolitan Police announced that Sandeep Singh (29) has been charged with conspiracy to cause grievous bodily harm (GBH) and causing GBH with intent, the BBC said in a report.

The Met Police believes that those involved were from Sikh and Hindu communities and known to each other.

Meanwhile, Gurjeet Singh (29) was charged on January 21 with possessing an offensive weapon in a public place.

He appeared at Redbridge Magistrates’ Court on January 22 and remains under investigation in connection with the deaths.

A second man arrested over the deaths has since been eliminated from the investigation, the BBC report added.

According to reports, the three men were killed in the fight allegedly sparked by a dispute over money owed for construction work. (IANS)