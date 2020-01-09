LearnQuest Names Praveen Sahay Chair of the 2020 Music Festival, Announces Key Artists for the March 27-29 Event

WALTHAM, MA—LearnQuest Academy of Music has appointed Praveen Sahay, a classical music lover and green technology investor at WAVE Equity Partners, as Chairman of its 15th Annual LearnQuest Music Festival, which will be held March 27-29 at the Regis College Auditorium in Weston, MA.

LearnQuest also announced some key artists who will perform at the festival, which last year attracted about 800 people. Last year’s artists included classical stalwarts such as Begum Parveen Sultana, Sudha Raghunathan and Gundecha Brothers. This year, some of the artists that have confirmed their participation are Ajoy Chakrabarty, Mahesh Kale, Aruna Sairam and T. V. Sankaranarayanan.

“The LearnQuest music festival is more than entertainment,” said Mr. Sahay. “It promotes awareness of some of the richest aspects of Indian culture. These fine classical performances unite the diaspora and, by involving music lovers from different communities, spread the message of diversity and togetherness.”

The LearnQuest Festival is a multi-day music conference showcases the best of Carnatic and Hindustani music and dance. The event has flourished over 15 years through the service of dedicated volunteers and generous contributions from the New England community.

“This year’s event again features an impressive galaxy of artists from India and abroad,” said Mr. Sahay. “What attracts these artists to Boston is the deep respect and appreciation they receive from the welcoming, knowledgeable audience of New England. Our team of volunteers is very excited with this year’s bouquet of offerings that I hope a wide segment of the community will come to enjoy.”

Pradeep Shukla, president of LearnQuest Academy, said that as in the previous years, we have assembled a team of dedicated and energetic committee members who will make the LearnQuest Music festival a reality. Along with Praveen Sahay as the Chair of the conference committee, Jayashree Shahane will serve is the Vice Chair.

Waltham, MA-based LearnQuest Academy of Music is a non-profit educational institution that provides formal instruction in Indian classical and light music and organizes the annual flagship music conference and other performances throughout the year.