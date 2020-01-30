Indian government’s Homeopathy and Unani medicine advisory on coronavirus draws flak

New Delhi–In the backdrop of the outbreak of novel coronavirus in China and apprehensions of the disease surfacing in India, an advisory issued by the Ministry of AYUSH did not go dowm well with the Twitterati.

It all started with a Twitter post by PIB (Press Information Bureau) India, which read: “Advisory for #CoronaVirus…Homoeopathy for Prevention of Coronavirus Infections…Unani Medicines useful in the symptomatic management of Coronavirus infection.”

The AYUSH Ministry said in a statement on Wednesday, “Drink Shadang Paniya (Musta, Parpat, Usheer, Chandan, Udeechya & Nagar) processed water (10 gm powder boiled in 1 litre of water, until it reduces to half). Store it in a bottle and drink it when thirsty.”

As the advisory went viral on the internet, social media became abuzz with reactions.

A user wrote: “Can we add cow dung and gomutra in the list for symptomatic management of Coronavirus infection? This govt is clueless.”

Another wrote: “Umm what? This is such blatant misinformation being spread by the government! Coronavirus is as new as today’s sunrise and thousand year old ‘science’ knew it’s cure? Bother to call China and impart your knowledge to them na, @AyushmanNHA?”

A post read, “Bravo bravo… government institutions no longer shy away from making stupid statements, just like their leaders.”

A Tweeple remarked, “Typical Modicure! Saliva massage for glowing face and Homoeopathy as cure for #CaronaVirus!” (IANS)