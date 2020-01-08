Indian American Samia Naseem of Massachusetts and Rantideva Singh Appointed Immigration Judges

BOSTON, MA– Attorney General William Barr has appointed Indian American Samia Naseem of Boylston, MA and Rantideva Singh of Connecticut as immigration judges. There are a total of 465 immigration judges on the bench across the United States today.

While Ms. Naseem will serve in Chicago Immigration Court, Mr. Singh will begin hearing in New York.

Judge Naseem earned a Bachelor of Arts in 2001 from Simmons College and a Juris Doctor in 2004 from The George Washington University Law School. From 2010 to 2019, she served as an assistant chief counsel, Office of Chief Counsel, Office of the Principal Legal Advisor, Immigration and Customs Enforcement, Department of Homeland Security, in New York City and Chicago.

From 2007 to 2010, Judge Naseem served as a trial attorney with the Office of Immigration Litigation, Department of Justice, in the District of Columbia. From 2005 to 2007, she served as an attorney at the Law Offices of Khalid Naseem, in Boylston, Massachusetts. From 2004 to 2005, Judge Naseem served as a law clerk for the Honorable Judith N. Macaluso, in the District of Columbia. Judge Naseem is a member of the New York State Bar.

Judge Singh earned a Bachelor of Science in 2002 from John J. College of Criminal Justice and a Juris Doctor in 2005 from Boston University School of Law. From 2011 to 2019, he served as an administrative law judge with the New York State Office of Children and Family Services, in New York City.

From 2009 to 2011, he served as a trial attorney with the New York City Administration for Children’s Services in Bronx Family Court. From 2007 to 2009, he served as a supervising attorney with the New York City Department of Homeless Services. From 1997 to 2002, he served as a police officer in the New York City Police Department. Judge Singh is a member of the Connecticut State Bar and New York State Bar.

A total of 28 immigration judges were appointed last month, bringing Judge Corps to highest level in history with more than 465 immigration judges on the bench.