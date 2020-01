Here is the full list of winners of Padma Vishushan, Padma Bhushan and Padma Shri for 2020

NEW DELHI–Government of India on Saturday announced the winners of prestigious Padma awards.

Padma Awards – one of the highest civilian Awards of the country, are conferred in

three categories, namely, Padma Vibhushan, Padma Bhushan and Padma Shri. The Awards

are given in various disciplines/ fields of activities, viz.- art, social work, public affairs,

science and engineering, trade and industry, medicine, literature and education, sports, civil service, etc.

‘Padma Vibhushan’ is awarded for exceptional and distinguished service; ‘Padma Bhushan’ for distinguished service of high order and ‘Padma Shri’ for distinguished

service in any field. The awards are announced on the occasion of Republic Day every year.

These awards are conferred by the President of India at ceremonial functions which

are held at Rashtrapati Bhawan usually around March/ April every year. This year the

President has approved conferment of 141 Padma Awards including 4 duo cases (in a duo

case, the Award is counted as one) as per list below. The list comprises 7 Padma Vibhushan, 16 Padma Bhushan and 118 Padma Shri Awards. 33 of the awardees are women and the list also includes 18 persons from the category of Foreigners/NRI/PIO/OCI and 12 Posthumous awardees.

Padma Vibhushan (7)

1. Shri George Fernandes

(Posthumous)

Public Affairs Bihar

2. Shri Arun Jaitley

(Posthumous)

Public Affairs Delhi

3. Sir Anerood Jugnauth GCSK Public Affairs Mauritius

4. Smt. M. C. Mary Kom Sports Manipur

5. Shri Chhannulal Mishra Art Uttar Pradesh

6. Smt. Sushma Swaraj

(Posthumous)

Public Affairs Delhi

7. Sri Vishveshateertha Swamiji Sri

Pejavara Adhokhaja Matha

Udupi (Posthumous)

Others-Spiritualism Karnataka

Padma Bhushan (16)

8. Shri M. Mumtaz Ali (Sri M) Others-Spiritualism Kerala

9. Shri Syed Muazzem Ali

(Posthumous)

Public Affairs Bangladesh

10. Shri Muzaffar Hussain Baig Public Affairs Jammu and

Kashmir

11. Shri Ajoy Chakravorty Art West Bengal

12. Shri Manoj Das Literature and

Education

Puducherry

13. Shri Balkrishna Doshi Others-Architecture Gujarat

14. Ms. Krishnammal Jagannathan Social Work Tamil Nadu

15. Shri S. C. Jamir Public Affairs Nagaland

16. Shri Anil Prakash Joshi Social Work Uttarakhand

17. Dr. Tsering Landol Medicine Ladakh

18. Shri Anand Mahindra Trade and Industry Maharashtra

19. Shri Neelakanta Ramakrishna

Madhava Menon (Posthumous)

Public Affairs Kerala

20. Shri Manohar Gopalkrishna

Prabhu Parrikar (Posthumous)

Public Affairs Goa

21. Prof. Jagdish Sheth Literature and

Education

USA

22. Ms. P. V. Sindhu Sports Telangana

23. Shri Venu Srinivasan Trade and Industry Tamil Nadu

Padma Shri (118)

24. Guru Shashadhar Acharya Art Jharkhand

25. Dr. Yogi Aeron Medicine Uttarakhand

26. Shri Jai Prakash Agarwal Trade and Industry Delhi

27. Shri Jagdish Lal Ahuja Social Work Punjab

28. Kazi Masum Akhtar Literature and Education West Bengal

29. Ms. Gloria Arieira Literature and Education Brazil

30. Khan Zaheerkhan Bakhtiyarkhan Sports Maharashtra

31. Dr. Padmavathy Bandopadhyay Medicine Uttar Pradesh

32. Dr. Sushovan Banerjee Medicine West Bengal

33. Dr. Digambar Behera Medicine Chandigarh

34. Dr. Damayanti Beshra Literature and Education Odisha

35. Shri Pawar Popatrao Bhaguji Social Work Maharashtra

36. Shri Himmata Ram Bhambhu Social Work Rajasthan

37. Shri Sanjeev Bikhchandani Trade and Industry Uttar Pradesh

38. Shri Gafurbhai M. Bilakhia Trade and Industry Gujarat

39. Shri Bob Blackman Public Affairs United Kingdom

40. Ms. Indira P. P. Bora Art Assam

41. Shri Madan Singh Chauhan Art Chhattisgarh

42. Ms. Usha Chaumar Social Work Rajasthan

43. Shri Lil Bahadur Chettri Literature and Education Assam

44. Ms. Lalitha & Ms. Saroja

Chidambaram (Duo)*

Art Tamil Nadu

45. Dr. Vajira Chitrasena Art Sri Lanka

46. Dr. Purushottam Dadheech Art Madhya Pradesh

47. Shri Utsav Charan Das Art Odisha

48. Prof. Indra Dassanayake

(Posthumous)Literature and Education Sri Lanka

49. Shri H. M. Desai Literature and Education Gujarat

50. Shri Manohar Devadoss Art Tamil Nadu

51. Ms. Oinam Bembem Devi Sports Manipur

52. Ms. Lia Diskin Social Work Brazil

53. Shri M. P. Ganesh Sports Karnataka

54. Dr. Bangalore Gangadhar Medicine Karnataka

55. Dr. Raman Gangakhedkar Science and Engineering Maharashtra

56. Shri Barry Gardiner Public Affairs United Kingdom

57. Shri Chewang Motup Goba Trade and Industry Ladakh

58. Shri Bharat Goenka Trade and Industry Karnataka

59. Shri Yadla Gopalarao Art Andhra Pradesh

60. Shri Mitrabhanu Gountia Art Odisha

61. Ms. Tulasi Gowda Social Work Karnataka

62. Shri Sujoy K. Guha Science and Engineering Bihar

63. Shri Harekala Hajabba Social Work Karnataka

64. Shri Enamul Haque Others-Archaeology Bangladesh

65. Shri Madhu Mansuri Hasmukh Art Jharkhand

66. Shri Abdul Jabbar

(Posthumous)

Social Work Madhya Pradesh

67. Shri Bimal Kumar Jain Social Work Bihar

68. Ms. Meenakshi Jain Literature and Education Delhi

69. Shri Nemnath Jain Trade and Industry Madhya Pradesh

70. Ms. Shanti Jain Art Bihar

71. Shri Sudhir Jain Science and Engineering Gujarat

72. Shri Benichandra Jamatia Literature and Education Tripura

73. Shri K. V. Sampath Kumar &

Ms. Vidushi Jayalakshmi K.S.

(Duo)*

Literature and

Education-Journalism

Karnataka

74. Shri Karan Johar Art Maharashtra

75. Dr. Leela Joshi Medicine Madhya Pradesh

76. Ms. Sarita Joshi Art Maharashtra

77. Shri C. Kamlova Literature and Education Mizoram

78. Dr. Ravi Kannan R. Medicine Assam

79. Ms. Ekta Kapoor Art Maharashtra

80. Shri Yazdi Naoshirwan Karanjia Art Gujarat

81. Shri Narayan J. Joshi Karayal Literature and Education Gujarat

82. Dr. Narindar Nath Khanna Medicine Uttar Pradesh

83. Shri Naveen Khanna Science and Engineering Delhi

84. Shri S. P. Kothari Literature and Education USA

85. Shri V. K. Munusamy

Krishnapakthar

Art Puducherry

86. Shri M. K. Kunjol Social Work Kerala

87. Shri Manmohan Mahapatra

(Posthumous)

Art Odisha

88. Ustad Anwar Khan Mangniyar Art Rajasthan

89. Shri Kattungal Subramaniam

Manilal

Science and Engineering Kerala

90. Shri Munna Master Art Rajasthan

91. Prof. Abhiraj Rajendra Mishra Literature and Education Himachal Pradesh

92. Ms. Binapani Mohanty Literature and Education Odisha

93. Dr. Arunoday Mondal Medicine West Bengal

94. Dr. Prithwindra Mukherjee Literature and Education France

95. Shri Sathyanarayan Mundayoor Social Work Arunachal Pradesh

96. Shri Manilal Nag Art West Bengal

97. Shri N. Chandrasekharan Nair Literature and Education Kerala

98. Dr. Tetsu Nakamura

(Posthumous)

Social Work Afghanistan

99. Shri Shiv Datt Nirmohi Literature and Education Jammu and

Kashmir

100. Shri Pu Lalbiakthanga Pachuau Literature and

Education-Journalism

Mizoram

101. Ms. Moozhikkal Pankajakshi Art Kerala

102. Dr. Prasanta Kumar Pattanaik Literature and Education USA

103. Shri Jogendra Nath Phukan Literature and Education Assam

104. Ms. Rahibai Soma Popere Others-Agriculture Maharashtra

105. Shri Yogesh Praveen Literature and Education Uttar Pradesh

106. Shri Jitu Rai Sports Uttar Pradesh

107. Shri Tarundeep Rai Sports Sikkim

108. Shri S. Ramakrishnan Social Work Tamil Nadu

109. Ms. Rani Rampal Sports Haryana

110. Ms. Kangana Ranaut Art Maharashtra

111. Shri Dalavai Chalapathi Rao Art Andhra Pradesh

112. Shri Shahbuddin Rathod Literature and Education Gujarat

113. Shri Kalyan Singh Rawat Social Work Uttarakhand

114. Shri Chintala Venkat Reddy Others-Agriculture Telangana

115. Smt. (Dr.) Shanti Roy Medicine Bihar

116. Shri Radhammohan & Ms.

Sabarmatee (Duo)*

Others-Agriculture Odisha

117. Shri Batakrushna Sahoo Others-Animal

Husbandry

Odisha

118. Ms. Trinity Saioo Others-Agriculture Meghalaya

119. Shri Adnan Sami Art Maharashtra

120. Shri Vijay Sankeshwar Trade and Industry Karnataka

121. Dr. Kushal Konwar Sarma Medicine Assam

122. Shri Sayed Mehboob Shah Qadri

alias Sayedbhai

Social Work Maharashtra

123. Shri Mohammed Sharif Social Work Uttar Pradesh

124. Shri Shyam Sunder Sharma Art Bihar

125. Dr. Gurdip Singh Medicine Gujarat

126. Shri Ramjee Singh Social Work Bihar

127. Shri Vashishtha Narayan Singh

(Posthumous)

Science and Engineering Bihar

128. Shri Daya Prakash Sinha Art Uttar Pradesh

129. Dr. Sandra Desa Souza Medicine Maharashtra

130. Shri Vijayasarathi Sribhashyam Literature and Education Telangana

131. Smt. Kalee Shabi Mahaboob &

Shri Sheik Mahaboob Subani

(Duo)*

Art Tamil Nadu

132. Shri Javed Ahmad Tak Social Work Jammu and

Kashmir

133. Shri Pradeep Thalappil Science and Engineering Tamil Nadu

134. Shri Yeshe Dorjee Thongchi Literature and Education Arunachal Pradesh

135. Shri Robert Thurman Literature and Education USA

136. Shri Agus Indra Udayana Social Work Indonesia

137. Shri Harish Chandra Verma Science and Engineering Uttar Pradesh

138. Shri Sundaram Verma Social Work Rajasthan

139. Dr. Romesh Tekchand

Wadhwani

Trade and Industry USA

140. Shri Suresh Wadkar Art Maharashtra

141. Shri Prem Watsa Trade and Industry Canada

Note: * In duo case, the award is counted as one.