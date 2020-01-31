Gul Makai on Nobel Peace Prize Laureate Malala Yousafzai Releases on Friday Across US

BOSTON–Gul Makai, which takes you through the courageous journey and struggle of 2014 Nobel Peace Prize Laureate Malala Yousafzai, releases this Friday/Jan. 31 across the United States. Please see below the list of theaters.

The film starts from her humble upbringing in the Swat Valley in north western Pakistan to standing against the Taliban gunmen in 2009 when Sharia law was imposed upon its people.

Malala became a champion of the right to education. Ziauddin and Toor Pekai’s Yousafzai’s daughter, Malala Yousafzai, spoke out against the terror organisation through her blogs on the BBC Urdu website under the pseudonym Gul Makai.

Malala used the power of media and her public campaign for her right to go to school. Through her activism she earned a nomination for the International Children’s Peace Prize in 2011. she was also awarded Pakistan’s National Youth Peace Prize. Seated on a bus heading home from school, on the morning of October 9, 2012, she was shot by the Taliban.

The film also features the late Om Puri (in his final film), Divya Dutta, Atul Kulkarni, Mukesh Rishi and Pankaj Tripathi. Malala’s character is played by popular TV actress Reem Shaikh.

The film is presented by Dr Jayantilal Gada & Tekno Films, produced by Sanjay Singla and Preeti Vijay Jaju ,Directed by H.E. Amjad Khan, written and researched by Bhaswati Chakrabarty and the advisor to the film is Priya Samant, a Massachusetts local.

For More information on the film please visit. https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Gul_Makai

Below are the list of US theaters where the film will be played Friday. The movie releases globally on Friday as well.

Cities Theatre Name

Atlanta AMC North Dekalb Mall

Atlanta Medlock Crossing Stadium

Boston Fresh Pond Cinema

Chicago AMC Barrington 24 with IMAX, Dolby

Chicago Movie Max Cinemas

Dallas Fun Movie Grill Macarthur Marketplace Stadium 16

Dallas Funasia Richardson

Dallas Fun Movie Grill – Carrollton

Detroit AMC Southfield 20

Edmonton, AB Cinema City Movies 12

Houston AMC First Colony 24 w IMAX, Dolby, Prime

Houston AMC Studio 30 Houston with IMAX, Dolby

Huntsville Madison Square

Los Angeles AMC Orange 30 with IMAX, Dolby

Memphis Hollywood 20 Bartlett

Miami Paradise 24 Cinemark

Modesto, CA Brenden Theatres

Montreal, QC Cinema Cineplex Forum

New York Newport Centre 11

New York AMC Empire 25 with IMAX,Dolby,Prime

New York Farmingdale 14

New York Jamaica Multiplex

New York Commerce Center Stadium 18

New York Movie City 8

Orlando Southchase 7

Philadelphia Marketplace @ Oaks Stadium 24

Phoenix Pollack Tempe 6

Phoenix Super Saver Cinemas.

Raleigh Stone Theatres Park West Village

Sacramento Elk Grove Laguna 16 + XD

San Francisco AMC Mercado 20 with IMAX, Dolby, Prime

San Francisco Union City 25

San Francisco Cine Lounge Fremont 7

Savannah Royal Pooler Cinemas & IMAX

Seattle Lincoln Square

Toronto, ON Cineplex Cinemas Winston Churchill & VIP

Toronto, ON Cineplex Cinemas Courtney Park

Toronto, ON Cineplex Odeon Eglinton Town Centre Cinemas

Toronto, ON Cineplex Yonge and Dundas

Toronto, ON Albion Cinemas

Toronto, ON Woodside Cinema

Toronto, ON York Cinema

Vancouver, BC Cineplex Cinemas Strawberry Hill

Washington, DC (Hagrstwn) Rio Cinemas 18

Washington, DC (Hagrstwn) Countryside Stadium 20