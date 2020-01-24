Dental startup Virtudent CEO and Co-founder Hitesh Tolani Leaves the Company

BOSTON—Dr. Hitesh Tolani, D.M.D. CEO and co-founder of Virtudent, a provider of mobile dental clinics and tele-dentistry services for employers that had raised an $8 million Series A financing in 2018, has left the company, according to Boston Business Journal.

“Boston-based dental tech firm Virtudent Inc. is currently on the hunt for a new chief executive after its longtime founder and former CEO left the company,” reported Boston Business Journal.

The local business newspaper quoted company spokesperson Carol Arnold as saying that “He’s no longer with the company, and we are presently searching for a new CEO.”

She did not elaborate on the reasons for the departure, nor exactly when he left. She said that the company plans to hire a new chief executive within the next two months, reported Boston Business Journal.

Tolani’s LinkedIn page still listed him as “founder and CEO” as of Thursday.

In 2018, Virtudent raised an $8 million Series A financing. The funding round was led by Boston-based .406 Ventures with participation from SpringRock Ventures and existing investor The Sparta Group, LLC, the venture office of Desh Deshpande.