Demands met, JNU stir no longer justified: HRD Minister

New Delhi–Human Resource Development Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ here on Monday said the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) stir was no longer justified as the fee issues had been sorted out after several rounds of talks with representatives of students and teachers.

“The main demand related to increase in service and utility charges and others has been settled. Thus, continuation of agitation is no longer justified,” Nishank was quoted as saying by the Press Information Bureau (PIB).

He also appealed that institutions of higher education should not be converted into a political arena.

A high-powered committee was set up by the MHRD to restore the normal functioning of JNU through dialogue and to advise the university administration for resolution of contentious issues.

The decision to waive off service and utility charges was taken at a meeting between the panel and the JNU administration on December 11.

Till now over 5,000 students had registered for the winter season, the Minister added.

The JNUSU along with students have been protesting against the hike in hostel charges since October 28, last year. (IANS)