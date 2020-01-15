Bumper wedding offer in Pakistan: Dum hai toh maidaan mein aao, Doosri shaadi karke dikhaao

New Delhi–A new wedding hall in Pakistan’s Bahawalpur is offering discounts on bookings for men who are interested in getting married — for a second, third or even fourth time!

The caption of the advertisement says, “Dum hai toh maidaan mein aao. Doosri shaadi karke dikhaao. Bahawalpur mein khulne waale naye shaadi hall ne tamaam shaadi-shuda afraad ko bumper offer pesh kardi (if you have guts, get married a second time. The soon-to-be opened marriage hall in Bahawalpur has a bumper offer)”.

The update was reported in a news package carried by a Pakistani news channel — the video clipping of which was posted on Twitter by Naila Inayat.

Bumper wedding offer in Bahawalpur: 50% off on second shaadi, 75% on the third and walima free on the fourth shaadi. Open challenge. pic.twitter.com/6NWSpzjqoy — Naila Inayat नायला इनायत (@nailainayat) January 11, 2020

“Dum hai toh maidaan mein aao. Doosri shaadi karke dikhaao. Bahawalpur mein khulne waale naye shaadi hall ne tamaam shaadi-shuda afraad ko bumper offer pesh kardi,” is what the voice-over said in the video clip.

In the video one of the reporters also spoke to the owner of the wedding hall, who said, “Usme yeh hai ki hume rishton ko jodna hai aur rishton ko todna nahi. Mere paas log aate hain. Humaare paas aayein aur hum Inshallah unko offer denge (we have to mend relationships. We invite people and godwilling, we’ll help them).”

But this is not the real deal. The deal is that the offer is valid only for those who fulfil a certain condition: a man’s first wife has to visit the hall and make the booking herself for her husband’s second wedding.

“Shart yeh ki doosri shaadi ki booking pehli biwi khud karaye. Isiliye toh shartein sunkar ummeedwaar bhi khub ghabraaye. Pure Pakistan se bookings ka silsila jaari hai. Magar jo khushnaseeb shart puri karega, booking ussi ki pakki hogi,” as mentioned by the wedding hall owner in the video.

The full package of the video was posted on Twitter by Naila Inayat. It was carried as a package by a Pakistani new channel.

“Bumper wedding offer in Bahawalpur: 50% off on second shaadi, 75% on the third and walima free on the fourth shaadi. Open challenge,” she wrote.

So obviously, his tweet went viral, thus, leading to some hilarious jokes, memes and really good sarcasm on Twitter. A user on Twitter wrote: “Pakistan’s population is already bursting at its seams, this offer will allow it to double in no time!”

“Are aaise offers sirf Pakistan mein hi kyu…” (why such offers in Pakistan?)”, asked a user. (IANS)