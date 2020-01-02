Bullion merchant, wife, daughter found dead; suicide suspected

Agra– A bullion merchant along with his wife and daughter were found dead in a parked car on Yamuna Expressway near the Vrindavana cut.

Mathura SSP Shalabh Mathur said prima facie it seems to be a case of suicide as a suicide note has been found from the car.

The deceased have been identified as Neeraj Agarwal, 40, his wife Neha, 35, and their 8-year-old daughter.

The villagers reported the incident to the police after they saw a car parked at Vrindavan cut on Yamuna Expressway. The villagers also broke open the glass window to rescue the family’s son Shaurya, 10, who was struggling to breathe.

The police rushed Shaurya to Niyati Hospital in Mathura, where he is being treated. The police has also recovered Neeraj’s licensed pistol.

The deceased Neeraj and Neha were directors in a local jewellery firm, which sources said was allegedly involved in money laundering and exchanging demonetised notes. The company went into huge losses later and had to shut down. (IANS)