Brandeis University to Screen “Aadhar”on Jan. 24 in Waltham, MA

WALTHAM, MA–The India Initiative and the Hassenfeld Immersion Program AT Brandeis University will screen Aadhaar, on January 24, 2020 starting at 5:30 pm. The film is in Hindi with English subtitles.

The world premiere of the film was at the Busan International Film Festival in October 2019, it has not yet been released in India.

The screening will be followed by a discussion with the Director, Suman Ghosh. The screening of the movie is supported by the Film, Television, and Interactive Media program at Brandeis.

When: January 24, 2020 at 5:30PM

Where: Wasserman Cinematheque, Sachar Building, Brandeis International Business School, Waltham, MA.

This is a free event for Brandeis faculty, staff, students and friends. Due to space limitations, seating will be on a first-come basis, starting from 5:15 pm. No food or drinks are allowed inside the Wasserman Cinematheque.

Ghosh is a National Award winning Indian filmmaker. He has made 6 feature films and one documentary film, according to his official bio.

He had his film training at Cornell University in New York. His first feature film “Footsteps”, starring Soumitra Chatterjee and Nandita Das won 2 National Awards in 2008. It was shown at numerous film festivals including Vancouver, Karlovy Vary and IAAC New York. His second feature film “Dwando”, also starring Soumitra Chatterjee, was a part of the Indian Panorama at IFFI Goa in 2009. His next feature film “Nobel Thief”, starring the Indian megastar Mithun Chakraborty was world premiered at the Busan IFF and was an official selection at the BFI, London Film festival. The film received the “Best Indian Film” award at the Bengaluru International Film Festival in 2012. His next feature film “Shyamal Uncle Turns off the Lights” has had a warm reception from critics and audiences all over the world. It was world premiered at the Busan Film Festival in South Korea and had its North American Premiere at the MoMA, NY. It won the “Outstanding International Feature Award” at the ReelWorld Film festival in Toronto. It is being distributed in North America by Global Film Initiative.

His latest feature film is “Kadambari” starring Konkona SenSharma and Parambrata Chatterjee. It is based on the life of Rabindranath Tagore and his controversial relationship with his sister-in-law Kadambari Devi, according to his bio.