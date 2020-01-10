Boston Health Officials Alert Residents About Possible Exposure to Measles

BOSTON – The Boston Public Health Commission (BPHC) has confirmed that a Northeastern University student who lives in Boston was diagnosed with measles yesterday, January 8, 2020.

During the infectious period, the individual went to locations where other people may have been exposed. The last confirmed case of measles in a Boston resident was in October 2019.

Exposures at Northeastern University occurred from January 3 through January 6, 2020. The student frequented many locations on campus including dormitories, dining halls and classrooms.

Additional exposures to this individual may have occurred at the below specified locations and times in Boston:

Friday, January 3rd – 8:50pm to 11:30pm : Logan International Airport Terminal E

Saturday, January 4th – 1:00pm to 3:30pm : Blick Art Materials, 333 Massachusetts Avenue, Boston, MA 02115

Saturday, January 4th – 2:00pm to 5:00pm : Tatte Bakery & Café at the Marino Center, 369 Huntington Avenue, Boston, MA 02115

Saturday, January 4th – 12:45pm to 3:00pm : Wollaston Market in the Marino Center, 369 Huntington Avenue, Boston, MA 02115

Saturday, January 4th – 9:00pm to 11:15pm : Wollaston Market in the Marino Center, 369 Huntington Avenue, Boston, MA 02115

Sunday, January 5th – 11:55am to 2:30pm : CVS, 231 Massachusetts Avenue, Boston, MA 02115

Monday, January 6th – 7:00am to 9:30am : Rebecca’s Café at Churchill Hall, 360 Huntington Avenue, Boston, MA 02115

Monday, January 6th – 3:30pm to 7:30pm : AT&T Store, 699 Boylston Street, Boston, MA 02116

Monday, January 6th – 5:30pm to 8:00pm : UNIQLO, Newbury 341 Newbury Street, Boston, MA 02115

Monday, January 6th – 6:00pm to 8:30pm : Brandy Melville, 351 Newbury Street, Boston, MA 02115

Monday, January 6th – 6:30pm to 9:00pm: Amelia’s Taqueria, 1076 Boylston Street, Boston, MA 02116

People who were at these locations could become ill until January 24 – January 27, 2020 (up to 21 days following potential exposure). Anyone who was exposed and is unclear of their immunization status or begins to develop symptoms of measles should call their healthcare provider.

BPHC urges anyone who does not know their measles immunization status to get vaccinated with at least one dose of the Measles, Mumps, and Rubella (MMR) vaccine. Those who have had measles in the past or have received two doses of measles containing vaccine are unlikely to become ill even if exposed.

Measles is a very contagious virus that is spread through the air, usually through coughing and sneezing. The virus may remain in the environment for up to two hours after the infectious person has left the area. Exposure can occur even without direct contact with an infectious person. Early symptoms include a high fever, runny nose, cough and red eyes. A skin rash usually occurs three to five days later and begins and flat, red spots on the face.

“Measles is a dangerous disease and can cause serious complications, but it is preventable. The best way for everyone to protect themselves is to get vaccinated. If you don’t know your immunity status, call your healthcare provider,” said BPHC Medical Director, Dr. Jennifer Lo.

This is Boston’s second confirmed case of measles in a City resident in the past 3 months. A Boston resident was diagnosed with the disease on October 6, 2019. Prior to that case, there had been no cases of measles among Boston residents since 2013.

BPHC is working closely with Northeastern University to protect the health and well-being of their faculty, staff and student body. BPHC is also coordinating with the Massachusetts Department of Public Health (MDPH) to contact individuals at high risk for exposure. For additional information, please contact BPHC at 617-534-5611, Northeastern University at 617-373-2772 or MDPH at 617-983-6800.

Fact sheets on measles are available online in English , Arabic , Chinese , Haitian Creole , Portuguese , Spanish and Vietnamese .