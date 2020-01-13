Bollywood Roundup: Sunny Leone, Kriti Sanon, Deepika Padukone, and more…

Bollywood celebs wish PETA ‘Happy 20th’

Mumbai– Several Bollywood celebrities including John Abraham, Sunny Leone, Kartik Aaryan, Rajkummar Rao, Sidharth Malhotra, Madhuri Dixit and Suniel Shetty wished People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) India on the organisation’s 20th anniversary.

John, who has worked with the group on issues ranging from supporting a ban on animal circuses to speaking out against the caging of birds and more, said: “Congratulations, PETA India, on 20 years of drastically improving life for countless animals and making the world a kinder place for everyone.”

Sidharth, who starred in a print campaign for dog sterilisation, said: “I love animals, and it has been a great pleasure for me to be associated with PETA India. They have been doing tremendous work for the welfare of the animals in India, and it is extremely important for us to look after these innocent beings. Wish you guys a happy 20th anniversary!”

To celebrate, Madhuri posted on social media: “It’s safe to say that PETA India has made a real difference when it comes to animal rights, and I am proud to say that I support its cause.”

Kriti Sanon welcomes new puppy into her family

Mumbai– Bollywood actress Kriti Sanon has a new addition to her family — a pup, whom she has lovingly named Phoebe.

Kriti took to Instagram where she shared a photograph of herself holding the puppy along with her sister Nupur Sanon.

“Phoebe! Meet the new member of our family! She is adooorraabbbllee! Disco has a new friend at home.. Girlfriend or sister — yet to be decided! @nupursanon,” Kriti captioned the image.

The actress has another pet dog named Disco.

On the work front, Kriti is currently busy shooting for “Mimi”, directed by Laxman Utekar and produced by Dinesh Vijan.

It casts Kriti as a young surrogate mother.

Kriti apart, the film features Sai Tamhankar and Pankaj Tripathi in key roles. It is a remake of Samroudhhi Porey’s National Award-winning Marathi film “Mala Aai Vhhaychy!” (2011).

Deepika Padukone hails photographers as hardworking artistes

Mumbai– Actress Deepika Padukone feels photographers are hardworking artistes who risk their lives for a perfect shot.

“I won’t say much but I will say we all have witnessed how hard you work every day. Sometimes I wonder why you guys work so hard. I mean — food, water or other utilities are one thing — but to put your life at risk every day makes me wonder. But after coming here I realise why. As people say, a photograph or picture says a thousand words,” said Deepika, while attending ‘Photography Awards 2020’ at Mumbai Press Club. She also distributed awards at the event.

She added: “I saw 13 photographs here and there is so much thought, meaning and emotions, so much art and talent. As an artist I can feel those things when I see those things. There are only 13 winners, but for me everyone here is a winner because it is really important to express oneself. ”

Deepika’s new film “Chhapaak” hit the screens on Friday.

Sonakshi teases fans with action-packed video tweet

Mumbai– Sonakshi Sinha’s recent tweet has left fans speculating if the actress has a heavy-duty action flick on the cards.

Sonakshi took to Twitter to share a behind-the-scenes video from the sets of the 2016 spy action thriller “Force 2” co-starring John Abraham. In the video, Sonakshi can be seen kicking serious butt as the camera captures her action from different angles.

“Throwback to some mar dhad with @TheJohnAbraham for #Force2! This was one of the most memorable action sequences that I’ve been a part of… cant wait to kick some ass soon again!!! #behindthescenes #action #flashbackfriday,” she captioned the video.

With movies like “Force 2” and “Akira”, Sonakshi has proved her credentials as an action star. No sooner did she tease social media with her new, action-loaded cryptic video, fans were wanting more!

“Any new movie ?????? Sona Mam go ahead,” one fan commented.

Another wrote: “Chalo ab Akira2 ho Jaye.”

Fans also flooded her post with comments like “super action”, “excellent”, “good work” and “great”!

On the work front, Sonakshi’s latest release is “Dabangg 3” where she reprises her role of Rajjo alongside Salman Khan’s Chulbul Pandey.

Adah Sharma loves playing the piano

Mumbai– Gues what actress Adah Sharma’s free-time passion is. She spends a lot of time on the piano.

The actress, who has just started finding a firm foothold in Bollywood lately, prefers not to party on weekends as many other Bollywood stars do. Rather, she spends time pottering over the keys of her piano, and honing her skills.

“I’ve been playing the piano since I was a child. I just haven’t played in front of too many people so it makes me a little nervous. For 1920 also I learned the piece I was playing so it doesn’t look incorrect. When everyone is partying through the weekend this is what I’m doing at home,” she said.

Adah has been known to pursue multiple artistic passions. She sings, she dances, and does gymnastics, too.

On the work front, she was seen opposite Vidyut Jamwal in the action flick “Commando 3” a while back. She will next be seen in “Man To Man”, where she plays a man.

Salman Khan makes everyone feel elated: Kashmira Irani

Mumbai– Kashmira Irani, who was seen in the Salman Khan-starre “Tiger Zinda Hai”, says that the superstar is a wonderful person who makes everyone feel elated.

Kashmira had worked with Salman on “Tiger Zinda Hai” as well as “Bharat”.

“With Salman Sir, the experience has always been amazing. He is a wonderful person who makes everyone feel elated. He is a veteran and has consistently been very successful and we have a lot to learn from him. A lot that one can take away from his work and he has been in the industry for so long but continues to maintain such high energy performances. It is nice to have had the chance to observe him and learn from his every move,” she said.

As for her upcoming projects, Kashmira shared that she has just shot for an independent film.

“It is a thriller and I’ve never done this genre before, so it was quite exciting for me as an experience. My look in the film is very different from what I usually portray. I’m looking forward to this film. It’s in the edit process and it was so much fun shooting in Nagpur for two months for this. There are few more projects in the pipeline,” she said.

Shoojit Sircar suggests detox for cellphone & social media addiction

Mumbai– At a time when mobile phones and social media addiction are becoming a matter of concern for most of us, filmmaker Shoojit Sircar suggests we should go for detox.

The “Piku” director feels at least when we at a party or a get together, we should try to refrain from clicking selfies and posting them on social media. Instead, we can try striking up a conversation.

Sircar expressed his thoughts on Twitter: “Next time you host a party or a get together, or a general addaa gup shup, ban mobile phones. Don’t let anyone. No selfies no social media just pure human to human gup shup. It’s bliss try it.”

The filmmaker’s thoughts remind us of a dialogue from the 2018 Bengali movie “Uma” directed by Srijit Mukherji, where the father (played by Jisshu Sengupta) advises his daughter to stay away from the Internet. When the child protests, the father explains: “It’s neither water nor oxygen. Earlier, we had friends of flesh and blood, not virtual. We shared tiffin, not updates. We followed each other on bicycles, not on Twitter. We liked people and thoughts with our hearts, not clicks.”

On the work front, Shoojit Sircar has two movies releasing this year. His family comedy drama “Gulabo Sitabo”, starring Amitabh Bachchan and Ayushmann Khurrana, hits theatres on April 17, while the Vicky Kaushal-starrer biographical drama “Sardar Udham Singh” is slated for a Gandhi Jayanti release. (IANS)