Bollywood Roundup: Sonam Kapoor, Sunny Leone, Shah Rukh Khan, and more…

Sonam Kapoor visits India Art Fair

New Delhi– Bollywood actress Sonam Kapoor visited the 12th edition of India Art Fair, a leading art event focussing on contemporary and modern art from South Asia.

She visited the fair on the opening day on Thursday.

The actor was spotted at the booth of Mumbai-based art gallery Chemould Prescott Road, in all-black attire and spectacles. She was seen looking at artist Mithu Sen’s artwork and a Tallur sculpture.

The annual art event runs until Sunday in the national capital.

After Sunny Leone, Ranbir Kapoor spotted in mask amid coronavirus scare

Mumbai– There have been no cases of coronavirus recorded in Mumbai yet, but a few Bollywood actors are taking no chances. Stars like Ranbir Kapoor and Sunny Leone have been spotted at the airport recently, with their faces covered in masks.

Ranbir was clicked with his mask on at Mumbai airport by celebrity photographer Viral Bhayani. He was sporting a T-shirt and khakis, and he completed the look with a cool cap and shades.

The “Sanju” star isn’t the only actor who is travelling around in masks. In a video posted by celebrity photographer Manav Manglani, Sunny and her husband Daniel Weber are seen at Mumbai airport, refusing to pose for a selfie with a fan. Ultimately, she obliged but not before putting on her mask.

The World Health Organization (WHO) has declared the new coronavirus outbreak a global health emergency after the death toll in China rose to 213 on Friday, with 9,692 confirmed cases in the country’s 31 provincial-level regions.

SRK backs ‘Kaamyaab’, a film about Bollywood strugglers

Mumbai– Shah Rukh Khan announced on Friday that his banner Red Chillies Entertainment is associating as a producer with the upcoming film “Kaamyaab”.

SRK took to Twitter to make the announcement. “Extremely poignant story of a character artist…his struggles with himself, films and life….bitterly sweet and very well enacted. Hope all enjoy this small film with a biggish heart,” he wrote.

“Kaamyaab” is directed by Hardik Mehta and the film features Sanjay Mishra and Deepak Dobriyal in leading roles.

Talking about the film’s subject, Sanjay Mishra shared: “The film is about a character actor’s life. It showcases what happens with their lives when they complete a lot of films. This film is a tribute to the character artists of hindi cinema.”

The talented actor also thanked Shah Rukh Khan for associating with a film like this. He said: “I am so happy and speechless that Khan sahab is supporting this kind of cinema and taking the responsibility to showcase it to everyone.”

Announcing the film’s release date, Red Chillies Entertainment tweeted: “.@RedChilliesEnt is proud to present an endearing and inspiring story, Har Kisse Ke Hisse… #Kaamyaab, a @DrishyamFilms production, starring @imsanjaimishra & #DeepakDobriyal. Directed by National Award Winner #HardikMehta, the film releases in cinemas on 6 March 2020.”

Ayushmann Khurrana looks back at his ‘Roadies’ days

Mumbai– Actor Ayushmann Khurrana looks back at his “Roadies” days with some amusement and surprise, and says he is glad that the adventure reality show is still popular among he youngsters.

“I am really surprised ki 15 saal pehle main ‘Roadies’ mein tha (I am really surprised that I was in ‘Roadies’ 15 years ago), and it’s the 17th season now,” Ayushmann said.

“I am glad that uski TRP itni badi later on. (I am glad that the show has garnered TRP). I am really proud of Rannvijay (Rannvijay Singha) that he is taking it forward so well. I am a huge fan of Raftaar. Neha Dhupia, Nikhil Chinappa and Prince — all are my old friends. I always wish the best of luck to them,” he added.

Asked if he would like to be a part of the show again, Ayushmann said: “Kaash.”

The 17th season of “Roadies” is titled “Roadies Revolution”. The show will go on air on February 15 on MTV.

Payal Ghosh exudes elegance in classy gown

Mumbai– Actress Payal Ghosh looked elegant and classy when she stepped out for an event in a gown.

Payal looked ravishing in a red gown at Times Food Awards in Hyderabad recently. She looked stunning in the bright attire, and added some bling with earrings keeping the make-up subtle.

Earlier this month, the actress gave a glimpse to her holiday at Ko Samui in Thailand, and her vacation pictures were proof of that.

From trying out different dishes to clicking pictures on the beaches, Payal’s Instagram feed was full of Thai images.

“It was a sudden plan. I love the place and it’s my second trip here. I am a complete water baby and the beaches here offer a variety of water sports as well. The food here is amazing. I would probably try and get a tan for myself as well. I am not that big a party freak but the party scene here is super cool,” Payal said at that time.

Payal made her Bollywood debut with “Patel Ki Punjabi Shaadi”, opposite Vir Das in 2017.

Richa Chadha speaks on pay disparity in Bollywood

New Delhi– Actress Richa Chadha as spoken on pay disparity in the Hindi film industry and said that the day all actors are able to bring in equal business at the box-office, the problem will cease to exist.

“I for one have not had that kind of experience with respect to pay parity in Bollywood because I feel the industry rewards your box-office prowess. It’s really the number of bums you put on the seats. I think the day people start commanding a higher box-office (they will get higher pay). The day people are able to bring business is the day it will be fine and there will be no problem. You will get what you ask for,” Richa told IANS.

The actress was recently seen in the Kangana Ranaut-starrer “Panga”, which has collected Rs 21.36 crore at the box-office in a week since release.

A lot has been said about Kangana being a difficult star to work with, but Richa begs to differ.

“I usually get along with everyone and if someone gets along with me, I am confident enough to believe that something is wrong with them because I literally make friends on every project. I think we shared a very professional and cordial relationship,” she said. (IANS)