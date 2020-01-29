Bollywood Roundup: Shoojit Sircar, Nehha Pendse, Alaya F, and more…

Shoojit Sircar speaks up against menstrual taboos

Mumbai– At a time when Indian women are still struggling to fight society’s rigid mindset towards taboos associated with menstruation, filmmaker Shoojit Sircar took to Instagram on Saraswati puja on Wednesday, to share a beautiful note.

The filmmaker has hinted that we should learn from great saints and try to overcome our mental block related to menstrual taboos.

Citing the example of Ramakrishna Paramhansa and Maa Sharada, Shoojit Sircar wrote on Instagram: “Sharada Ma during her menstruation, she used to worship God regularly… Ramakrishna told, who says menstruation is impure? Which part of your body is impure? Purity lies within the mind and soul.”

The filmmaker signed off by wishing everyone a Happy Saraswati puja.

Nehha Pendse turns to vegan diet for new project

Mumbai– Actress Nehha Pendse has taken up a vegan diet for a new project, and she feels like a “machine fuelled with high-octane fuel”.

“I read somewhere that you are what you eat and it is totally true. My energy system has changed. I feel like a machine fuelled with high-octane fuel and my body feels great,” Nehha said.

“I am at my fittest best and that is one thing which is very important. Also it happened as the process of preparing for something that I am working on currently. This is amazing and one has to experience it to believe it,” she added.

Earlier this month, Nehha played an entrepreneur in a new commercial.

As for her personal life, she is enjoying this phase after her wedding to beau Shardul Singh Bayas.

Alaya F: I enjoy the pressure of work

Mumbai– Actress Pooja Bedi’s daughter Alaya F, who makes her Bollywood debut in “Jawaani Jaaneman”, likes to take decisions on her own.

“I like to do stuff myself, be it taking any decision or anything else, I generally take my own call. I believe in ‘sabki suno lekin apni karo’ (listen to everyone but take your own call). It does not mean that I don’t take the advice my mother or my grandfather (Kabir Bedi) give me about films. I do discuss things with them, but at the end of the day it would be my decision. I am quite critical about myself,” Alaya told IANS.

And the young artiste likes being “pressurised” too.

“I am a fan of pressure. It feels good when I get exhausted after working. Work has become my passion now. I enjoy being pressurised in terms of work,” she added.

Directed by Nitin Kakkar, the rom-com “Jawaani Jaaneman” features Saif Ali Khan and Tabu as Alaya’s on-screen father and mother respectively.

Sharing her experience working with such two talented senior actors, Alaya said: “Initially, I was intimidated by them but they never made me feel I am their junior. Both of them are extremely motivating and inspiring. There are loving people. There’s so much to learn from them.”

Adah Sharma sizzles in red hot gown

Mumbai– Bollywood actress Adah Sharma looked hot in a stunning red off-shoulder gown.

Adah looked stunning in a bright red off shoulder gown with a thigh high slit.

The actress was last seen in “Commando 3”, a 2019 action thriller film directed by Aditya Datt. It is the third installment of the popular “Commando” franchise. The film also features actor Vidyut Jammwal and Angira Dhar, with Gulshan Devaiah portraying the antagonist.

In “Commando 3”, Vidyut reprised his role as the commando Karan, who goes undercover with encounter specialist Bhavana Reddy for an anti-terrorist mission in London.

Adah will next be seen in “Man To Man”, where she plays a man.

Amruta Khanvilkar set to rock the party in red

Mumbai– Actress Amruta Khanvilkar recently took to Instagram and shared a perfect sparkly look.

Wearing a red sequin dress and blending her look with light make-up, Amruta left her fans in awe of her style quotient.

“Beautiful,” a user commented.

“Looking stunning,” another user wrote.

Amruta is currently gearing up for the launch of the new season of “Khatron Ke Khiladi”, which has been shot in Bulgaria. She has worked in several Marathi movies. She has garnered a lot of appreciation for her roles in “Katyar Kaljat Ghusli” and “Natrang”.

When Taapsee Pannu twisted molester’s finger

Mumbai– Actress Taapsee Pannu has recounted an incident when a man tried to touch her from behind.

“We used to go to the Gurudwara during Gurpurab and I remember there used to be stalls next to it that served food to people outside. The place used to be crowded in such a way that people would always end up bumping into each other. I had awkward experiences before this incident as well. But this time, I had an intuition that something like this would happen as I am going into that kind of crowd. I was mentally prepared for it until I felt a man trying to touch my backside. That’s when I realised that this has happened again,” Taapsee shared while having a conversation with Kareena Kapoor Khan on the latter’s show “What Women Want 2”.

Taapsee was brave enough to defend herself and she give that man a hard lesson.

“This was followed by an instant reaction. I grabbed his finger twisted it and moved fast from that area.” she added.

The episode, featuring Taapsee, will air on on 104.8 Ishq FM.

Horrified to hear cyber harassment stories, says Hina Khan

Mumbai– Actress Hina Khan, who is gearing up for the release of a horror drama “Hacked”, urges people to be courageous enough to fight their stalkers in real life.

“I was appalled to hear the stories people are telling me. I had been unaware of the nature of these crimes and how rampantly people face it. It has been eye-opening for both Vikram Bhatt and I.

“I am glad that we did this film so that people gather the courage to fight their stalkers. The first step is always learning about crime and talking about it. Some survivors have bravely fought off their perpetrators and I am enamoured by their courage,” Hina said.

Directed by Vikram Bhatt, “Hacked” explores the dark side of the digital and the social media world. It also features actors Rohan Shah, Mohit Malhotra and Sid Makkar.

The film will release on February 7. (IANS)