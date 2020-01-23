Bollywood Roundup: Shama Sikander, Anil Kapoor, Nora Fatehi, and more…

Shama Sikander: Republic Day is a day to celebrate our nation

Mumbai– Actress Shama Sikander is looking forward to celebrating Republic Day on January 26. She says our biggest strength is our unity in diversity and that has to be preserved at any cost.

“I would like to wish the entire nation a Happy Republic Day. This day is extremely important as it stands for unity in India. I would urge everyone to participate in this and be a part of a flag hoisting ceremony. Indian needs to know about their glorious past. We are a very young country and we have to empower the women in India even more,” said Shama.

“There are further initiatives that have happened and we need to keep encouraging them to become the biggest superpower in the world and it should start right away. I urge my fellow Indians to show some love for the country and not think of Republic Day as just a holiday. It’s a day to celebrate our nation and we should do this. On this day, we must remember to stick together as a nation because if we stick together nobody can ever separate us,” she added.

She also sees it as the time to introspect on how “we can grow as a nation by making ourselves better as a human and be of a better service to our country only then can our nation become better as it’s the people who make the country”.

“It is the accountability of all us to do our best and stay united come what may. Our biggest strength is our unity in diversity and that has to be preserved at any cost,” she added.

Anil Kapoor debuts on TikTok

Mumbai– Actor Anil Kapoor has joined the “fun outlet for creativity” — TikTok.

The “Welcome” actor is quite active on social media and often takes to different digital platforms to share updates about his projects or to share hilarious videos like the recent one on coffee addiction, which was in response to his “Malang” co-star Disha Patani.

He has now made his debut on TikTok. The app is the destination for short-form mobile videos that saw Anil making his first appearance during “The Kapil Sharma Show”. He was on the TV show to promote “Malang” along with its cast Aditya Roy Kapur, Disha and Kunal Kemmu.

In the middle of fun-filled banter, the show’s host Kapil introduced Anil on the video-sharing platform.

“My introduction to TikTok was a matter of pure chance. This is yet another gift that ‘Malang’ has given me! The app is such a fun outlet for creativity and I can’t wait to explore it,” he said.

Apart from “Malang”, he is also awaiting the release of “Takht”.

Amruta Khanvilkar rocks in all denim look

Mumbai– Actress Amruta Khanvilkar made a fashion statement by opting for a deep neck denim jumpsuit for her recent outing.

The actress took to her Instagram to flaunt her all denim look. The pictures are full of style and swag.

She gives her look an edgy twist by teaming the denim overalls with swanky tie-up sandals. She completed the look with a messy bun with frail hair strands on her face, simple make-up and funky jewellery.

On the work front, the actress will soon be seen in “Malang”. Directed by Mohit Suri, “Malang” also features Disha Patani, Elli AvrRam, Aditya Roy Kapur and Kunal Kemmu. It is co-produced by Bhushan Kumar of T-Series, Luv Ranjan Films and Northern Lights Entertainment’s Jay Shewakraman and will release on February 14.

Amruta is known for playing the simple and demure Munira in “Raazi”, a serial killer Lovina in web series “Damaged” and a happy-go-lucky girl in the John Abraham-starrer “Satyamev Jayate”. She has also done shows such as “Time Bomb 9/11” and “24” as well as some reality shows.

Nora Fatehi’s ‘Street Dancer 3D’ hairdo costs Rs 2.5 lakh

Mumbai– Actress Nora Fatehi has set the mercury soaring with her moves in the “Garmi” song of “Street Dancer 3D”. What’s hair-raising is the fact that her hairdo in the film cost Rs 2.5 lakh!

“I got the ponytail custom made in Dubai while we were shooting (for the film),” Nora told IANS.

“Me and Marcelo (the hair and make-up expert) found a manufacturer who made the ponytail as per my request. We wanted the ponytail to be long and thick to give a fierce vibe during the face-off battle with Shraddha (Kapoor),” she added.

Five hundred gram of actual human hair went into the making of Nora’s ponytail for the screen.

“It was a very heavy ponytail to be wearing while dancing. However, I pulled it off because I felt the look added a dynamic vibe to the sequence, and I wanted to make sure I had diverse looks throughout the film. So, I went out of my way to do so,” she said.

Directed by Remo D’souza, “Street Dancer 3D” stars Varun Dhawan, Shraddha Kapoor and Prabhudheva along with Nora. The film is set to release on January 24.

Akshay Kumar, Nupur Sanon to return in sequel of ‘Filhall’ music video

Mumbai– Superstar Akshay Kumar and Kriti Sanon’s sister Nupur have already sizzled as a superhit pair in the music video of B Praak’s song “Filhall”, which has crossed 500 million views on YouTube.

Now, spurred by the success of the music video, the makers have decided to launch a sequel to the song.

Sharing the news on social media, Akshay wrote: “The story continues with another melody… #FilhallPart2.”

Composed by Jaani, “Filhall” emerged as one of the most popular singles of 2019 after it was launched in November last year.

The video featured Akshay as a Punjabi man in love with Nupur’s character, and narrates how their love story had a tragic end.

“Filhall” marked Akshay’s music video debut, and Nupur’s entry into the world of show nusiness.

Akshay also produced the song through his banner Cape of Good films.

Amit Sadh to join biker salute at Wagah Border

Amritsar– Bollywood actor Amit Sadh will join a group of 30 bikers from Delhi to Attari Border for a biking event in association with BSF where the riders will pay homage to BSF Soldiers.

Amit will join the RPM India riders on January 24 from Palam Air Force Station at 5 o’ clock in the morning. The actor along with ther bikers from RPM India will cover a 500 km journey from New Delhi to Attari Border.

“I’m very proud and honoured to be a part of Biker Salute 3.0. It is very rare for people to get a chance like this and express their solidarity towards our soldiers and I’m glad that I’m a part of this noble initiative,” Amit said.

Pushpendra Singh Rathod, DIG – BSF will flag off this journey.

“I, on the behalf of BSF, am very proud of our beloved bikers to see such an appreciable initiative to respect our soldiers. By taking the time off their busy schedules for this milestone, RPM India has already earned our respect. Our servicemen look forward to welcoming the bikers at the Atari Border,” Singh Rathod said.

Kanika Chhabra, Head Communications, RPM India added: “We are very privileged to see our super bikers with an opportunity to honour our troops at the Attari Border. This initiative is going to be an inspiration for youngsters, but it is nothing compared to the sacrifices our soldiers do for our country throughout the year.” (IANS)