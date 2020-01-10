Bollywood Roundup: Shahid Kapoor, Parineeti Chopra, Ajay Devgn, and more…

Shahid Kapoor gets injured while shooting for ‘Jersey’

Chandigarh– Actor Shahid Kapoor got injured while playing cricket during a shooting sequence for “Jersey” here.

“Shahid was playing perfectly fine and rehearsing before the shot, when the ball unexpectedly came and hit him on the lower lip and cut open a wide gash where blood started gushing out!! He was immediately taken for treatment and a doctor was rushed to see him,” said a source.

“To close the wound, stitches were sutured by the doctor. All this has left the actor with a heavily bruised lower lip, and hence he will not be able to shoot for the film till the swelling subsides and the wound is healed to enable him to emote freely. Shahid is doing everything in his power to speed up recovery so he can resume the shoot in 4 – 5 days,” added the source.

“Jersey” is a Hindi remake of the Telugu hit of the same name. The Hindi version will be directed by Gowtam Tinnanuri, who also helmed the original movie. The story is about a talented but failed cricketer named Arjun, who decides to make a comeback in his late thirties and play for India, in order to fulfil his son’s wish.

The Hindi version also features Mrunal Thakur, and is being presented by Allu Aravind, and produced by Aman Gill and Dil Raju.

Parineeti: Australia bushfires due to climate change

Mumbai– Actress Parineeti Chopra, who is also the first Indian woman ambassador of Tourism Australias ‘Friends of Australia programme, has raised an alarm regarding the South Australia bushfires.

Parineeti took to Instagram to share a few pictures with wild animals in Australia. She warned that the bushfire is happening due to climate change and it is time we should act.

Parineeti captioned: “I feel like it was yesterday when I was with these beautiful babies. I travel to Australia so often as tourism ambassador; it is the most beautiful country and I cannot believe what is happening there! Make no mistake — this is because of climate change!!! This is on us. We need to fix so much, NOW. #Australia”

As per latest reports, Friday’s rainfall has brought much-needed relief for firefighters battling the raging bushfires in South Australia.

Firefighters have been battling the bushfires on Kangaroo Island off the coast of South Australia for quite some time now. More than one-third of the island has been turned to ashes since December.

Ajay Devgn speaks up on #JNUViolence on his film’s opening day

Mumbai– Actor Ajay Devgn, whose “Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior” hit the screens on Friday, also took to Twitter on the same day to comment on the violence at the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) in Delhi that happened earlier this month.

“I have always maintained that we should wait for proper facts to emerge. I appeal to everyone – let us further the spirit of peace and brotherhood, not derail it either consciously or carelessly #JNUViolence,” Ajay tweeted.

Ajay’s tweet received mixed responses from netizens.

One wrote: “Tanhaji shows khali chl rhi h kya dost?”

Another wrote: “Singham kam bolta hai aur jab bolta hai to Singham ki personality jalakti hai. Hats off to you sir.”

Another tweeted: “Wow…now i will go to see ur movie on sunday…thank u.”

One more wrote: “Well said boss. TANHAJI hogi all time blockbuster.”

On January 5, several masked individuals entered JNU campus and thrashed students and teachers with wooden and metal rods.

At least 20 students were admitted to All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) with severe injuries, including the Students Union President Aishe Ghosh, who was reportedly hit over the eye with an iron rod.

Sonnalli Seygall: Would love to explore action genre

Mumbai– Actress Sonnalli Seygall, who is gearing up for the release of her upcoming film “Jai Mummy Di”, says she would like to explore the action genre.

“I would love to explore action. I feel I’ll be really good at it. I like to stay fit, so I think my body type is good for action. I’ve learnt martial arts, too. There are a lot of international projects that really inspire me, like ‘Kill Bill’ or ‘Lucy’ with ‘Scarlett Johansson’,” Sonalli told IANS.

She said among other genres, she would like to explore drama.

“Among other genres, I would love to do a drama, where it’s just a beautiful love story — something real and slice-of-life,” she added.

Currently, she awaits the release of her next film “Jai Mummy Di”, which is slated to release on January 17.

What’s next for Sonnnalli?

“Ever since the trailer launch, I’ve read four scripts in two weeks, and the kind of roles that are being offered to me are very exciting and something I’ve never done. I haven’t finalised anything yet, but I’m going to do that soon. I have four really good options to choose from,” she claimed.

Saif Ali Khan: Tabu is compelling to watch onscreen

Mumbai– Actor Saif Ali Khan is happy to collaborate with actor Tabu on the rom-com “Jawaani Jaaneman”. He feels she is immensely talented and compelling to watch onscreen.

“It feels great as she’s an amazing actor. She is immensely talented and compelling to watch onscreen. She’s also extremely funny and such a delight to work with. I’m so grateful that she’s a part of this film,” Saif said.

The trailer of “Jawaani Jaaneman”, which marks debut of Alaya F, was launched in London. The trailer is quirky, romantic and comes with a dose of humour. Saif has also produced the film along with producer Deepshikha Deshmukh.

“This film is about acceptance, accepting your age, your responsibilities. I think most people who are like that would react like this,” Saif said.

To this, Deepshikha added: “Saif just fits the bill. I think there’s nobody else who could portray the role of jazz better than him.”

“Jawaani Jaaneman” is presented by Pooja Entertainment in association with Black Knight Films and Northern Lights Films. Produced by Jackky Bhagnani, Deepshikha, Saif and Jay Shewakramani, the film also features Chunky Panday, Kumud Mishra, Kubbra Sait and Rameet Sandhu.

It is slated to release on January 31.

Akshay’s tip to Salman: Call the sequel ‘Kabhi Eid Kabhi Christmas’

Mumbai– Actor Akshay Kumar had a wild suggestion for Bollywood colleague Salman Khan, after the latter announced his next film, “Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali”.

Tweeting his congratulation to Salman, the film’s producer Sajid Nadiadwala and director Farhad Samji on Friday, Akshay suggested a title for the film’s sequel. He said the sequel of the unusually-named film should be called “Kabhi Eid Kabhi Christmas”.

“Congratulations to my dear friends, Sajid Nadiadwala, @BeingSalmanKhan and @farhad_samji on ‘Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali’. Wishing you guys all the love and luck. Have a name suggestion as well for the sequel… ‘Kabhi Eid Kabhi Christmas’,” Akshay tweeted.

Salman announced “Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali” on Friday. The film is slated to release on Eid 2021. It will be directed by Farhad Samji.

Akshay will next be seen in Rohit Shetty’s “Sooryavanshi”. The film also stars Katrina Kaif.

Kangana on JNU violence: Don’t make it a national issue

Mumbai– Actress Kangana Ranaut has finally opened about the campus violence at Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) in Delhi, saying the incident should not be turned into a national or political issue.

“The attack on students in JNU is currently being investigated. It’s understood that there are two sides, namely JNU and ABVP, two different unions, in the university,” said Kangana, while speaking to the media on the sidelines of the promotion of her upcoming film, “Panga”, according to a hindustantimes.com report.

Kangana recalled a gang war she had witnessed during her college days in Chandigarh.

“Gang war is quite common during college life. I used to stay at a girls’ hostel alongside a boys’ hostel, where people were followed and murdered in broad daylight. A boy once jumped into our hostel and was about to get killed by a mob, but our hostel manager saved him,” she said.

The actress aded that the police should take the perpetrators into custody.

“I would like to say that these gang wars are managed by powerful and dangerous people, which leaves both the sides hurt. Such things should not be made into a national issue.

“Police should take perpetrators into custody and give them four slaps each. Such people are found everywhere in every street and college, and they should not be made national issue because they don’t deserve it,” she added. (IANS)