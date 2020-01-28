Bollywood Roundup: Shah Rukh Khan, Ankit Tiwari, Saif Ali Khan, and more…

SRK, Salman launch calendar of the real ‘Dabanggs’

Mumbai– Bollywood superstars Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan were spotted at the Mumbai Police Calendar launch.

The calendar was launched in the presence of Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, veteran actor Dharmendra, Commissioner of Police Sanjay Barve and photographer Pravin Talan at the grand event Umang that was attended by many Bollywood celebrities.

A copy of the calendar was presented to Shah Rukh and Salman at the event, who showed it off with pride and love for the city police force.

Barve said: “Mumbai Police loves, understands and cares for Mumbaikars, and draws its strength from the indomitable spirit of this city. Safeguarding and managing this maximum city is a colossal task. This calendar captures the motley moods of Mumbaikars along with the men and women from Mumbai Police that serve and secure them.”

Among mentions on the 2020 calendar are the new additions to the city police force including Belgian Malinois sniffer dogs and the Mounted Police Unit. The ceremonial uniform for the Mounted Police Unit has been designed by celebrated designer Manish Malhotra.

Ankit Tiwari on collaborating with Mohit Suri on ‘Malang’

Mumbai– After collaborating with filmmaker Mohit Suri on “Aashiqui 2” and “Ek Villain”, singer Ankit Tiwari has now lent his voice to one of the songs in the former’s upcoming film “Malang”.

The track “Phir na mile kabhi” has been released on Tuesday. The video features the lead pair of the film, Aditya Roy Kapur and Disha Patani.

“With Mohit, we don’t create music it just happens, and he knows how to extract the best from a singer, which resulted in ‘Sun Raha hai na tu’ and ‘Teri Galliyan’. I am glad to be a part of ‘Phir na mile kabhi’. I hope you’ll enjoy it as much as we did while making the song,” he said.

The video of love song begins with Aditya’s voiceover. “Rishton ke tootne ka dard saha hai maine islie hamesha rishton se door bhaagta raha hoon. Dard sehne se better hai rishtey banao hi nahi,” he says.

Later in the video, Aditya can be seen leaving his lover Disha behind to protect her from a dangerous world.

“Malang” also features Anil Kapoor and Kunal Kemmu. The film is scheduled to hit the screens on February 7.

Saif Ali Khan wants to see Chahal taking Guptill’s wicket

Mumbai– Actor Saif Ali Khan, who is the son of late legendary cricketer Mansoor Ali Khan (Pataudi), finds young squad of Team India quite impressive. Right now, he is rooting for off-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal to take New Zealand batsman Martin Guptill’s wicket in the next match.

Chahal and Guptill recently became Internet sensations after Guptill was caught letting out a Hindi swear word on live television after the second T20 between the Kiwis and India on Sunday.

India beat New Zealand by seven wickets to secure a 2-0 lead in the five-match series.

After the game, Chahal took the microphone from anchor Jatin Sapru and took it to Guptill, who was chatting with the Indian opener Rohit Sharma. Chahal greeted the pair, to which Guptill responded with “Kya hai G***u?”, leaving Rohit in splits.

Speaking about Chahal and Guptill, Saif said: “The young players of the squad like Jasprit Bumrah, KL Rahul and Shreyas Iyer have been very impressive. But what would be fun is to watch Yuzvendra Chahal take Martin Guptill’s wicket. If that happens, I’d love to see the experts break into a special ‘Ole Ole’ dance at the studio!”

The 49-year-old actor will also feature on Star Sports’ Nerolac Cricket Live pre-show of the third T20 of New Zealand versus India series on Wednesday, to promote his forthcoming film “Jawaani Jaaneman”.

Rajinikanth not injured during ‘Man vs Wild’ shooting

Bengaluru– Tamil superstar Rajinikanth suffered no injuries during the shoot of Discovery Channel’s popular programme ‘Man vs Wild’ in Bandipur Tiger Reserve, an official said on Tuesday.

“It is all false. As per the screenplay, there was a shot in which Rajinikanth had to fall, so while getting down from the rope, he just fell down and everybody rushed. It was all in the screenplay,” T. Balachandra, the reserve’s director and conservator of forests, told IANS.

Later, Rajnikanth got up, completed the shoot and left for Chennai, said Balachandra.

According to the Bandipur Tiger Reserve director, the Tamil superstar was fine and did not suffer any injury.

“He was fine. That shot was from the Mysuru airport,” Balachandra said, referring to a video which went viral, showing Rajinikanth walking to the airport in Mysuru.

Balachandra dismissed the news of Rajinikanth’s injury as fake news.

Earlier on Tuesday, Rajinikanth visited Karnataka’s Bandipur Tiger Reserve to shoot an episode of ‘Man vs Wild’ with host Bear Grylls.

“We gave permission for 6-8 hours to Discovery Channel to shoot in Bandipur Tiger Reserve,” said Balachandra.

He said the one-day shoot began at 11 a.m. on Tuesday and ended by 4 p.m.

“They paid as per the norms. Per day they have to pay documentary fee, vehicle fee and others. For four days, they paid Rs 10 lakh,” Balachandra said.

Balachandra said Rajinikanth spent five hours in the forest and will not return as his shoot was only for one day.

Bandipur Tiger Reserve, an 874 sq km national park, was formed by integrating most of the forest areas of erstwhile Venugopala Wildlife Park established in 1941, and later enlarged to its current state in Chamarajanagar district, about 220 km southwest of Bengaluru. (IANS)