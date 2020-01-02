Bollywood Roundup: Sara Ali Khan, Amruta Khanvilkar, Malaika Arora, and more…

Sara Ali Khan to raise funds for HIV-affected children

New Delhi– Actor Sara Ali Khan will raise funds for children and families affected with HIV through a crowdfunded campaign that went live Thursday.

Through Anshula Kapoor’s online fundraising platform Fankind, Sara will raise funds for Mumbai-based NGO “Committed Communities Development Trust (CCDT).

“I’m grateful to CCDT for the wonderful work that they do by supporting children and families affected by HIV. Not only do they provide shelters and infrastructural help to those directly affected by AIDS, but they also ensure that families don’t fall apart after a member is diagnosed.

“Today, social stigma and emotional trauma are as important issues to address for families as actually supporting those that are affected by HIV. Over the years, CCDT has been working towards reducing stigma and discrimination and ensuring that people have access totreatment, information and prevention services,” the “Simmba” actress said in a statement.

She added that this helps her give back to the society.

As part of the campaign on fankind.org, fans can donate and buy entries for Rs 200 and its multiples, and a randomly-chosen fan along with a friend will get to meet Sara.

Sara Ali Khan, brother Ibrahim give sibling goals

Mumbai– Actress Sara Ali Khan is enjoying her vacation with her brother Ibrahim Ali Khan, and the postcard worthy moments have gone viral on the Internet.

Sara and Ibrahim are on a vacation in Maldives, and they welcomed 2020 with a splash.

Recently, the “Simmba” star posted a series of postcard-worthy pictures on Instagram. In the images, Sara is chilling in the blue waters with Ibrahim.

“When feeling blue isn’t a bad thing,” she wrote along with the photographs.

She shared more pictures from the vacation, writing “Muffins and cupcakes for breakfast. If only days like this could last”.

On the film front, Sara will soon be seen in the remake of “Coolie No. 1” with Varun Dhawan and in director Imtiaz Ali’s sequel to “Love Aaj Kal”.

Amruta Khanvilkar turns into black diva in virtual world

Mumbai– Actress Amruta Khanvilkar had a diva moment in the virtual world when she slipped into a shinny black dress.

The actress impressed netizens with her sartorial fashion choices when she posted a series of images in a black dress on Instagram.

“#Bling #dress @nayantaara… Styled by @nehachaudhary_ … makeup by @digambar103 … Hair @jayshree2783 #promotionchamamla #chorichamamla #stylefileswithamu,” she posted.

In the images, she is flaunting her incredible figure in the black dress, which has a touch of bling with golden sequin. With golden dangler earrings, she made her look perfect by tying her hair in a ponytail and keeping her make-up subtle.

Amruta is known for playing the simple and demure Munira in “Raazi”, a serial killer Lovina in web series “Damaged” and a happy-go-lucky girl in the John Abraham-starrer “Satyamev Jayate”. She has also done shows such as “Time Bomb 9/11” and “24” as well as some reality shows.

Trolls have field day as Malaika shares cosy pic with Arjun Kapoor

Mumbai– Malaika Arora has shared a photo where she is seen kissing Arjun Kapoor on his left cheek, and social media has reacted with mixed response. Trolls, particularly, have become active, posting caustic comments as response to the photo.

“Sun, star, light, happiness…….2020”, wrote Malaika, with the picture.

However, her sunny mood did not rub off on all netizens.

One user commented: “@arjunkapoor you didn’t learn a thing from vivek oberoi career right”.

Another unkind post read: “Divorce ki wajah”.

“It’s son, star, light,” went one cheeky comment.

Still another user wrote: “Bacha with aunty”.

However, there were some fans, too, who lauded the couple and wished them best in the comments section. A fan noted how Arjun and Malaika make a sweet couple, while another expressed that the lovebirds should tie the knot soon.

Recently, Arjun was photographed with ladylove Malaika while celebrating Christmas together, and their photos went viral on social media.

Urvashi Rautela reacts to rumoured ex Hardik Pandaya’s engagement news

Mumbai– India all-rounder Hardik Pandya recently surprised everyone by getting engaged to Serbian actress-dancer Natasa Stankovic. Since Wednesday, a lot of wishes have been bestowed upon the couple on social media, but it’s actress Urvashi Rautela’s comment which grabbed the maximum eyeballs.

“Best wishes on your engagement. May your relationship always be filled with lots of love and happiness. On your engagement, I wish you both a wonderful life and an everlasting love,” Urvashi commented on Hardik’s post.

It was earlier reported that Urvashi and Hardik were dating each other.

Hardik announced his engagement with Natasa via a social media post.

“Mai tera, Tu meri jaane, saara Hindustan (I am yours, you are mine and the entire nation knows it). 01.01.2020 #engaged,” he wrote on his Instagram profile where the couple were seen celebrating their engagement.

Natasa too posted a couple of pictures and videos, making her relationship with Hardik official.

TV actor Aly Gony, who dated Natasa in the past, too reacted on her engagement news in a positive way.

He posted a few heart emojis on Natasa’s post.

Aly and Nasta recently participated in “Nach Baliye”.

Jacqueline runs into Varun- Natasha in Switzerland

Mumbai– Jacqueline Fernandez has joined the Bollytwood bandwagon holidaying in Switzerland this holiday season. The actress was having fun in Switzerlands Gstaad where she has bumped into lovebirds Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal.

In Gstaad, Jacqueline was spotted having lunch with her “Judwaa 2” co-star Varun and his girlfriend Natasha. She shared the photo on Instagram and captioned: “First lunch of 2020 with these amazing people!”

Commenting on her post, Varun joked: “The dr is waiting for u 2020 jacqkoline”.

Varun and Jacqueline also had super fun, skiing in the ice. Sharing a video of their skiing adventure, Jacqueline wrote: “I lost then I won then I fell”.

The actress also shared photographs of their skiing adventure on Instagram, and wrote: “@Varundvn my fav is here!!!”

Varun and Natasha earlier met Virat Kohli-Anushka Sharma and the Kapoor sisters — Karisma and Kareena — during their Switzerland trip, which has almost turned into mini Bollywood this holiday season. (IANS)