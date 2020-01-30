Bollywood Roundup: Rajkummar Rao, Deepika Padukone

Rajkummar Rao, Nushrat Bharucha to attend DAV United Festival

Mumbai– Actors Rajkummar Rao and Nushrat Bharucha will attend the DAV United Festival talk about their upcoming film “Chhalaang” on Friday.

The event will also be graced by Minister of State in the Ministry of Minority Affairs of India, Kiran Rijiju, who also is a DAV alumnus, and Minister of State for Finance and Corporate Affairs Anurag Thakur, among others.

Singers Hardy Sandhu, B Praak, Sukh E and Milind Gaba will perform at the festival.

Apart from visual, performing and culinary arts, the event will also explore genres of film, live arts, literature and fashion, and host some fine performances, cultural events, and discussions.

This year the festival will witness the presence of mobile digital theatre by Picturetime. Bollywood films like “The Sky Is Pink”, aceSaand Ki Aankh” and “Jhalki” shall also be screened alongside short films made by students and teachers of DAV.

Talking about the inflatable moving digital mobile theatres at the event, Sushil Chaudhary, CEO of Picturetime, said: “We feel honoured to be associated with such a prestigious institution. Through our digital theatres we shall also host films especially curated for children. DAV United Festival is a very vibrant event, and Picturetime hosting this mini film festival surely adds up the energy of the festival”.

The festival will take place at Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium, from January 31 to February 2, and shall be inaugurated by Member of Parliament Hansraj Hans and Shri Punam Suri, President DAVCMC.

Deepika’s filmy response to trolls downvoting ‘Chhapaak’ on IMDb

Mumbai– “Chhapaak”, which is Deepika Padukone’s first film as a producer, has been poorly voted on IMDb. The actress has given a twist to one of the most impactful dialogues from the film to respond to the trolls.

“Unhone meri surat badli hai, mera mann nahi,” is the actual dialogue from the film based on the life of acid attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal.

The film has currently got a rating of 4.6 stars on IMDb.

Now, a video of Deepika and the film’s director Meghna Gulzar has surfaced online.

She is seen reacting to the low ratings of the film. She says: “Unhone meri IMDb rating badli hai, mera mann nahi (They have changed my rating on IMDb, but not my mind).”

Prior to the release of the film earlier this month, she did everything to promote it.

But it was her visit to Jawaharlal Nehru University that was met with mixed reactions from people.

She was there to lend her support to the protesting students there though many found it a publicity stunt.

Sanjeeda Shaikh in black & white outfit sets netizens’ hearts racing

Mumbai– Actress Sanjeeda Shaikh’s latest photo in a black and white outfit has caught attention of many, including actor Meherzan Mazda’s.

The ‘Baghban’ actress has posted her photo with a black heart emoji on Instagram and comments section is full of hearts. “Nisha Aur Uske Cousins” actor MeherzanA also commented: “Ufff”.

Meanwhile, she is in news as her marriage has reportedly hit a rough patch. “Sanjeeda and Aamir (Ali) are not staying together since sometime. They are having issues,” a source had told spotboye.com earlier this month.

The two actors had tied the knot in 2012.

The former ‘Kya Dill Mein Hai’ co-stars have also appeared in music videos together.

Gulki: There should be women cop universe in Bollywood, TV

New Delhi– Actress Gulki Joshi is donning the khaki for a TV show. She says women would make a very interesting cop universe in Bollywood as well as television.

“There should be a cop universe for women both in Bollywood and on television and I would love to star in all of them. I feel women would make a very interesting cop universe,” Gulki told IANS.

She is one of the rare TV actresses who has taken up the role of a cop.

Asked if she took inspiration from actress Kavita Kaushik’s Chandramukhi Chautala — a character from the popular sitcom “F.I.R.”, the “Crime Patrol” actress said: “Yes, when I heard the story and the concept of ‘Maddam Sir’, I did instantly think about ‘F.I.R.’ but to my surprise, when I got to know more about my character, how it is going to be portrayed and the entire flow of the show, it turned out to be completely different from ‘F.I.R’.”

“While Sony SAB’s ‘Maddam Sir’ has an element of comedy to it, it is also a feel good and light-hearted show that people would relate with. It shows the power of a woman’s instincts where the four police officers take a refreshing approach to solve crime.”

Aashka Goradia: Make-up is a woman’s best friend

Mumbai– Actress Aashka Goradia has always been a make-up enthusiast and is now also in the beauty business. She feels make-up is a woman’s best friend.

“I truly feel that make-up has to be a woman’s best friend. Yes, it’s metaphorically but we live in a day and age where everyone wants to look good and why not! For an actress, her make-up is essential since we can transform ourselves into various characters and avatars for our roles through cosmetics,” Aashka said.

“Hence, for me my passion for make-up led me towards entrepreneurship and of course, I have started with eyes as the eyes tell a story which none other can. The plan is to turn passion into business and business into passion,” she added.

The “Kkusum” actress had launched brand Renee in May 2018 that was named after her mother-in-law and made eyelashes the must-have in every girl’s make-up kit. It is now set for a revamp, after which the brand will have its range of kohl eye pens to be followed by eye liners, colour range and an entire line of beauty products.

Taapsee Pannu shares ‘Thappad’ first look

Mumbai– Actress Taapsee Pannu has shared the first look poster of her upcoming film “Thappad”. In the poster, the actress looks like she has been struck hard by someone.

The poster also has a thought provoking line – “Thappad: Bas itni si baat?”

Making it more impactful, Taapsee captioned the poster: “Kya yeh bas itni si baat hai? (Is it just a small thing?) Kya pyaar mein ye bhi jayaz hai? (Is it justified in the name of love?) Yeh #Thappad Ki pehli Jhalak hai! #Thappadfirstlook.”

Filmaker Rahul Dholakia found it “powerful” and so did many netizens.

“To put it in perspective, looking at what we aim to convey with our film, I can say ‘Thappad’ is this year’s ‘Pink’,” Taapsee had said earlier about the film.

This is director Anubhav Sinha’s next film after achieving critical and box Office success with “Article 15”.

The makers of the movie will release the trailer on January 31.

“Thappad” also stars Ratna Pathak Shah, Manav Kaul, Dia Mirza and Ram Kapoor.

Ali Fazal: Have been hit on by men

Mumbai– Actor Ali Fazal went on a same sex date for a web show, and says it was a fun experience.

Ali went on a same sex date on Karan Johar’s dating reality show, “What The Love! With Karan Johar”. With the Netflix show, Karan along with his team of fashion and style experts, Maneka Harinsinghani and make-up and hair artist Shaan Muttathil, will transform the participants into the best versions of themselves.

In the show, one contestant Rabanne is seeking a consistent and committed partner. Karan decided to set-up a prep date for Rabanne with Ali.

“This is the first same sex date for me. I have a lot of gay friends and have been hit on by men as well. To begin with it was a very nervous experience, more for me because I’ve never been on a same sex date before. But I stayed on and was just having fun with him. I think that was quite a task and I actually feel good about it,” Ali said after his date.

The two indulged in a fun conversation. When Rabanne told Ali that he has always wanted his prince charming to lift him up in his strong arms, Ali lifted Rabanne in his arms. The show went live on Netflix on January 30. (IANS)