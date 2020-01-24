Bollywood Roundup: Kriti Sanon, Jacqueline Fernandez, Dia Mirza, and more…

Kriti Sanon slays in winterwear for magazine cover

Mumbai– Actress Kriti Sanon’s latest photoshoot for Harper’s Bazaar India has left fans in awe of her fashion statement.

Kriti’s cover was shot in Switzerland’s scenic city Lucerne. Dressed in cosy jackets and sporting a slicked back look with kohled eyes, Kriti is definitely imparting winter fashion goals in the true sense.

“Take me back to Siwtzerland,” she captioned one of the images.

“Cutie,” a user commented on the picture.

“Winter fashion goals,” another user wrote.

On the film front, Kriti, who wooed the audience with her roles in “Housefull 4” and “Luka Chuppi” last year, will be seen in “Mimi” and “Bachchan Pandey” in 2020.

Jacqueline and John bond over fitness and workouts

Mumbai– Jacqueline Fernandez and John Abraham have been bonding big time over food, fitness and workouts, on the sets of their upcoming film “Attack”.

“He (John) is someone who is super fit and we bond on everything – be it food, fitness, workouts and all that stuff. I think he is doing amazingly well. It’s my fourth film with him, so we come on set and we just have a great time. We continuously laugh. ‘Attack’ is an action-heavy film so there is a lot of hard work going into it,” said Jacqueline Fernandez at the 3rd edition of Pilates Festival of India hosted by celebrity fitness trainer Yasmin Karachiwala in Mumbai.

Jacqueline and John have co-starred in “Housefull 2”, “Race 2”, and “Dishoom” in the past.

Their new film “Attack” is about a hostage crisis and is inspired by true events.

“Shooting has been amazing. We have been shooting in nights right now, so it has been pretty exhausting but so far it is shaping up really well. It’s a fantastic script. We have just started the film but we can’t wait for its release in August,” she said.

“Attack” is written-directed by Lakshya Raj Anand and produced by Dheeraj Wadhawan, Ajay Kapoor and John Abraham.

The film features John Abraham, Rakul Preet Singh and Jacqueline Fernandez in the lead roles. It is scheduled for release on Independence Day weekend this year.

Dia Mirza: I faced a stalker when I was younger

Mumbai– Actress-producer Dia Mirza has recounted her younger days when she was stalked.

“When I was younger, back home in Hyderabad even I faced a stalker. I confronted him and asked him his name. That moment, the boy didn’t have an answer. One should never ignore or be afraid of reporting or calling out a harasser. There is no shame in doing so. It empowers us with the ability to address the problem and more often than not data indicates that it makes a big difference. The harassment does stop,” she said.

She feels that safety is not just a law and order issue. “It is much more, with its long and firm roots in the mind-sets and the play of patriarchy. The manifestations of violence can take as horrific a turn as rape. It renders me speechless to hear how young children also fall prey to most heinous of violence and violations,” added the former beauty queen.

She was recently speaking at an event hosted by NGO Save the Children, of which Dia is the Artist Ambassador.

Kangana: Virat Kohli and I have a controversy link

Mumbai– Actress Kangana Ranaut has found a quirky connection with Indian cricket captain Virat Kohli.

“A lot of people tell me that Virat and I share a lot of similarities. He is from a different background and he made a name for himself, and made people fall in love with him,” Kangana said when asked what she thought was common between Virat and her.

“The one thing we have in common is that the more controversies we have, the more popular we get. He got a lot of criticism for his aggressive nature and I have always said that I am also too aggressive,” she added.

Kangana continued: “The life of a sportsperson isn’t easy, there are multiple struggles involved. They put in a lot of effort and hard work. From not being in shape to getting into shape is a huge task and is challenging for any sports person.”

The actress opened up about her views when she appeared on Star Sports’ “Nerolac Cricket Live.” to promote her film “Panga”.

Directed by Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari, “Panga” also features Neena Gupta, Richa Chadha and Jassie Gill. The film, released on January 24, revolves around a kabaddi player, played by Kangana, who wants to make a comeback in the game after marriage and motherhood.

Is Aishwarya pregnant, fans wonder after Abhishek promises a “surprise”

Mumbai– Fans of Aishwarya Rai Bachhan are speculating if she is pregnant for the second time, and it’s all because of Abhishek Bachchan’s tweet that he has a surprise announcement in store for fans!

Abhishek recently tweeted: “Hey guys! Have a surprise for all of you. Stay tuned!!”

Netizens began to speculate a variety of possibilities, including Aishwarya’s pregnancy.

Commenting on Abhishek’s post, a user wrote: “2nd baby?”

Another commented: “Sibling for your daughter?”

Another user wrote: “One more junior bachchan on the way?”

Not just Aish’s pregnancy, netizens also came up with weird speculations reacting to Abhishek’s tweet.

While one fan guessed he might be talking about “Dhoom 5”, another thought the actor is planning a retirement from his Bollywood career. Still another guessed he was talking about Amazon Prime’s “Breathe” season 2 while another user felt Abhishek was probably coming up with a sequel to his debut film “Refugee”.

Topping the chart of weird speculations is a user who commented: “Are you going to host the next season of KBC on @SonyTV in place of your father @SrBachchan? by the way how is his health now?”

Sara Ali Khan is ‘bindass’, want a long drive with her: Zareen Khan

Mumbai– Actress Zareen Khan wants to go on long drive with Sara Ali Khan because as she is “bindass” (cool), and has no filter while talking.

“Honestly, there are many but I would want to go with Sara Ali Khan on a long drive. I find her fun-loving because of the way she talks. She is very much bindass and to some extent, I find her like me because she does not have any filter while talking. She speaks whatever is in her heart and mind,” Zareen said.

“So, I think her or Ranveer Singh because he is always energetic and there will be no dull moment with him,” she added.

On the professional front, Zareen will be making her debut on TV with the travel show “Jeep Bollywood Trails”.

In the AXN show, the actress will travel across India and revisit the locations where iconic films like “3 Idiots”, “Jab We Met”, “Dhadak” were shot. The show premieres on January 25.

The series will premiere with Zareen driving to Ladakh in the first episode to revisit Chail Palace, Druk School, Pangong Lake where “3 Idiots” was shot. The episode will also showcase a discussion with the director of the film Rajkumar Hirani, who will open up about his early life and his love for the mountains.

The other locations and directors covered in the series are Manali for “Jab We Met” featuring Imtiaz Ali, Shimla for “Bang Bang!” featuring Siddharth Anand, Varanasi for “Raanjhanaa” featuring Aanand L Rai and Udaipur for “Dhadak” featuring Shashank Khaitan.

Vidyut Jammwal shooting for ‘Khuda Hafiz’ in Lucknow

Lucknow– Actor Vidyut Jammwal is in Lucknow for “Khuda Hafiz”. He says the schedule has been a rollercoaster ride.

The “Commando 3” actor started shooting for the film last year in October and finished the first schedule in Uzbekistan. Now, the makers have begun the shoot in Mumbai and Lucknow. This will be followed by a final schedule in Manali, making sure that the film is wrapped by the first week of February.

“‘Khuda Hafiz’ is a special film and I fell in love with the script the first time I heard it. The first schedule was quite exciting in Uzbekistan. My character is different from what I have played in the past. The schedule (Lucknow) has been a roller-coaster ride and we are having a great time shooting,” said Vidyut.

Directed by Faruk Kabir, the romantic-action-thriller co-stars Shivaleeka Oberoi, who recently made her debut in “Yeh Saali Aashiqui”, opposite late Amrish Puri’s grandosn Vardhan Puri.

The film is produced by Kumar Mangat Pathak and Abhishek Pathak and co-produced by Sanjeev Joshi, Aditya Chowksey and Murlidhar Chhatwani. It will be distributed pan-India by Anand Pandit Motion Pictures and Panorama Films. (IANS)