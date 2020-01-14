Bollywood Roundup: Kareena Kapoor, Amitabh Bachchan, Hrithik Roshan, and more…

Kareena: Happy that Saif’s ‘Tanhaji’ is being appreciated

Mumbai– Actress Kareena Kapoor Khan is excited about the success of “Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior”, which features her husband Saif Ali Khan in the cast.

“I am really excited. I am happy and thankful that the film is being appreciated by the audience,” said Kareena, while interacting with the media at a meet-and-greet session she attended with Saif in Mumbai.

In “Tanhaji”, Saif plays Udaybhan Singh Rathore, the Rajput fort keeper in the regime of Jai Singh I who was loyal to the Mughal emperor Aurangzeb. His performance has been widely appreciated.

The film, starring Ajay Devgn in the title role, opened with Rs 15.10 crore on January 10, went on to make Rs 20.57 crore and Rs 26.08 crore on Saturday and Sunday, respectively. It’s first-weekend haul stood at a whopping Rs 61.75 crore. The trade estimates that “Tanhaji”: coukd will reach Rs 100-crore mark in a few days.

Directed by Om Raut and co-produced by Ajay Devgn, the film based on the life of Tanaji Malusare, the military leader of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, founder of the Maratha Empire.

Meanwhile, Saif is optimistic about his upcoming rom-com, “Jawaani Janeman”.

“I am really excited for the film. It is releasing on January 31,” he said.

“Jawaani Jaaneman” is directed by Nitin Kakkar. Saif shares screen space with Tabu and debutant Alaya F., who is Pooja Bedi’s daughter. In the film Saif Ali Khan and Alaya share a father-daughter relationship while Tabu is cast in a pivotal role.

Amitabh Bachchan visits doctor, misses ‘maa ka pallu’

Mumbai– Megastar Amitabh Bachchan recently visited a doctor regarding a black patch in his left eye. The doctor’s advice for the “age-related problem” made him miss his mother and her “pallu”.

The 77-year-old took to Twitter on January 13 night to post an emotional note after his visit to the doctor.

“Baayi aankh phadakne lagi. Suna tha bachpan mein ashubh hota hai. Gaye dikhane doctor ko toh nikla yeh ek kala dhabba aankh ke andar. Doctor bola ‘Kuchh nahi hai, umar ki wajah se jo safed hissa aankh ka hota hai, who ghish gaya hai. Waise bachpan mein maa apni pallu ko gol banakar, phoonk maar kar, garam karke aankh mein laga deti thi, waise karo, saab thik ho jayega’,” Amitabh tweeted.

“Maa toh hai nahi ab, bijli se rumal ko garam karke laga liya hai. Par baat kuchh bani nahi. Maa ka pallu, maa ka pallu hota hai,” added the actor, who even posted a shot of his left eye.

Amitabh’s mother Teji Bachchan had passed away in December 2007.

The actor’s fans are concerned about his health. Some told him to take care. One suggested him to take homeopathy medicines.

Hrithik shares video of ‘smoothest airwalker’

New Delhi– Hrithik Roshan is considered as one of the best dancers in Bollywood and an appreciation by the superstar is the wish of every dancer.

Recently, Hrithik took to his Twitter and praised a dancer after watching the ‘smoothest airwalk’ that he witnessed.

The dance moves also impressed Bollywood Superstar Amitabh Bachchan too. He also took to his Twitter handle and wrote, “wow…”

It all started when a user tweeted a dance video of a TikTok user dancing on Bollywood songs. “Watch till the end. Last video made me compile his videos,” wrote the user while sharing the video.

“Please make him famous,” he added, tagging Hrithik Roshan and Prabhudheva in his tweet.

The dance moves grabs the eyeball of Bollywood celebs especially Hrithik Roshan. He was so stunned by the dance moves and asks for the identity of the boy.

Hrithik shared the video and wrote, “Smoothest airwalker I have seen. Who is this man?”

As the post went viral on the social media, collecting over 10 lakh views on the microblogging platform. The post also got 10k retweets and 66.6K likes.

Many hailed Hrithik for acknowledging the boy’s talent, others praised the ‘brilliant moves’.

Kangana ‘brave enough’ to face dacoits

Mumbai– Actress Kangana Ranaut went down memory lane and recalled that while shooting for her crime drama “Revolver Rani” in Chambal, the film’s director Sai Kabir told her that she was brave enough to face dacoits.

“We shot the film in the actual locations of Chambal. The director mentioned it’s a risky area and not an ideal place for shooting a film, but we shot there irrespective to make it realistic,” Kangana recalled about her 2014 release, while she was a guest on the “The Kapil Sharma Show”.

When she asked what was so unusual about the place, the makers shared with her that there were dacoits in Chambal.

“I asked him why he had brought us to shoot in the place. He had just one thing to say that I am brave enough to face them,” said Kangana.

Kapil then asked her if she met any dacoit during the shoot.

“Yes, we met a group of dacoits when we were returning from that area. They demanded a selfie with me. Kabir, who is a good friend, protected me,” she said.

The actress is currently promoting her upcoming movie “Panga”.

Chahatt Khanna encourages kids to learn mixed martial arts

Mumbai– Actress Chahatt Khanna is learning mixed martial arts and is also inspiring kids in her society to take up the combat sport.

“It was important for the kids to learn. They listen less and observe more. So I took it on myself to learn and eventually the kids followed. It’s lovely to see them so focused,” Chahatt said.

“It’s an art form and in today’s world sadly, it has become important. I want them to enjoy the sport and the benefits will come as and when they are supposed to happen. I feel amazing doing this as well. The kids in my society have taken to this looking at me and I feel it’s important to inspire the next generation. It’s all the way better as the kids train with me,” she added.

The actress has featured in hit TV shows such as “Bade Achhe Lagte Hain” and “Qubool Hai”.

Pankaj Tripathi: I still choose my films with care

Mumbai– Actor Pankaj Tripathi feels with great work comes the responsibility of living up to peoples expectations, and says he tries hard to ensure he doesn’t compromise on the quality of his work.

“With such great work comes the responsibility of living up to people’s expectations. I am elated that people are showering me with such love and thus, I try extra hard to ensure that I don’t compromise on the quality,” Pankaj said.

“I still choose my films with care, go for characters that I feel attuned with. I am happy about the kind of movies I am in this year. Each of the films has given me gratification and joy. I hope to continue to look for solid work. The good thing about success is that it inspires you to work harder,” he added.

The actor is looking forward to 2020 with many projects lined up for release.

He will be seen in “Kaagaz”, Gunjan Saxena’s upcoming biopic “The Kargil Girl”, “Mimi”, “Ludo” and “83”. He also returns with the second season of his hugely famous show “Mirzapur” in which he reprises the role of Kaleen Bhaiyya. He also be seen in his first international project “Dhaka”, in which he will feature alongside Chris Hemsworth.

At the moment, he is currently shooting for a big project, which will soon be announced and has another show in the pipeline. (IANS)