Bollywood Roundup: Karan Wahim, Ajay Devgn, Sunny Leone, and more…

Karan Wahi: Have always been passionate about cricket

Mumbai– Actor Karan Wahi will soon be hosting a chat show with cricketers titled “Zing Game On”.

“I have always been very passionate about cricket and when I was offered to host this show, there was no way I could turn it down as it brought two things that I absolutely love, together,” Karan said.

“Talking to celebrated personalities from the world of cricket was like a golden opportunity knocking at my door, so I feel blessed to be associated with Zing Game ON,” he added.

The show, which will come with a mix of music, will air on Zing.

In the show, Wahi will be exploring the fun side of cricketers, where they will be seen singing, dancing and playing a lot of challenging games.

Ajay meets Dhoni: Cricket, films uniting religion of India

Mumbai– Bollywood actor Ajay Devgn met Former India captain M.S. Dhoni and said that cricket and films are the uniting religion of India.

Ajay on Thursday morning shared a photograph of himself on Twitter posing with Dhoni.

He captioned it: “Cricket and Films … the uniting religion of our country @msdhoni.”

The image currently has 765 Retweets and 5.1K Likes.

The 50-year-old actor currently awaits the release of his upcoming film “Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior”.

Directed by Om Raut, the film is about the battle of Sinhagad in 1670 that was fought between Tanhaji Malusare and Udaybhan Singh Rathod.

It will release on Friday along with actress Deepika Padukone’s “Chhapaak”.

Sunny Leone: I do not endorse violence

Mumbai– Actress Sunny Leone took a neutral stance on Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) violence by saying that she doesnt want to comment on the anti-CAA protest and fee hike issue in JNU, adding that she is pro-peace and she hopes that all concerned parties will come out with a solution on the matter.

“I don’t want to share my opinion on an actual thing that people are fighting over. I feel there are many things that we can do if we put our foot down, if we speak to each other and stop the violence, because violence is something that our children see and learn. Violence doesn’t affect just one person. It affects the entire family because it also emotionally hurt them. I am pro-peace and I do not endorse violence. I am sure that there will be some solution that can come without violence,” said Sunny, while interacting with the media at a promotional event, when she was asked to comment on Sunday’s attack on JNU students by unidentified masked men.

At the event, Sunny also spoke about the devastating wildfires in Australia. “I think we have created this path of destruction, and wer are destroying things that are so beautiful in our world. I do believe that we have the ability and the means to clean up our cities and homes. I feel we have to keep our beaches clean, and provide education to children about what it means to throw your thrash in the garbage box.”

She continued: “I think it’s time that we start respecting mother earth and giving back to her basically what she has given us, which is the ability to live on this planet. I know we practice certain things in our homes that help the environment, and I really hope that people start paying attention to these things because it is only going to get worse.”

Vikram Bhatt on signing Hina Khan as lead actor of ‘Hacked’

New Delhi– Filmmaker Vikram Bhatt’s “Hacked” is set to release next month. He says when he saw actress Hina Khan after her “Bigg Boss” stint, he knew she was the perfect choice for the role.

“Hina Khan has the ability to be in one role for eight years while she was on TV. It can be tough and something that can be respected,” Bhatt told IANS referring to her show “Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai”.

“She has a unique sense of style and from a ‘saans bahu’ girl has made herself into a fashion icon. Hina plays a fashion editor in ‘Hacked’ and when I saw her after ‘Bigg Boss’, I knew she was it for the role. A good looking good actor and a good human. What else are we looking for?” he added about the former “Bigg Boss 11” contestant.

Meanwhile, “Hacked”, a stalker thriller directed by Bhatt, will now release on February 7 instead of January 31.

“I have put aside the horrors of the spirit world to talk about the horrors of the real world and our vulnerable lives on the Internet is one such horror. It just takes one hacker with enough motivation to ruin your life,” said Bhatt, known for making horror films like “Raaz” and “1920”.

“‘Hacked’ is a film about a single woman and an obsessed hacker. Since there is a lot of VFX work in the film, we wanted to be absolutely ready, also, the new date works better as per our release strategy,” he added.

Zee Studios will release the film that also stars Rohan Shah, Mohit Malhotra and Sid Makkar. It is produced by Amar Thakkar and Krishna Bhatt.

British Airways misplaces Sonam Kapoor’s bags twice in a month

Mumbai– Actress Sonam Kapoor has claimed that British Airways misplaced her luggage twice in one month. The actress has accused the airline of “terrible service” and “terrible mismanagement”.

On Thursday afternoon, Sonam tweeted: “This is the third time ive travelled @British_Airways this month and the second time they’ve lost my bags. I think I’ve learnt my lesson. I’m never flying @British_Airways again.”

The airline immediately followed up on the matter. They commented: “We’re sorry to hear about the delay to your luggage, Sonam. Have you been provided with a tracking reference when informed at the airport?”

The actress accused the airline of “terrible mismanagement” and replied: “Yes all that is done. But it is a massive inconvenience. You guys need to step up. It’s terrible service and terrible mismanagement.”

The airline apologised for their mistake and wrote: “We can only offer our sincere apologies, Sonam. Please be assured we’re working to reunite you with your bag as quickly as possible.”

Commenting on Sonam’s tweet, another actress Pooja Hegde revealed that the same airline had lost her bags last month. She wrote: “Yup! They lost my bags too last month, and then had to courier it to me, seems like it’s a regular thing for them to do.”

Jackie Shroff recalls playing prank on his girlfriend in school

Mumbai– Actor Jackie Shroff went down memory lane and opened up about a prank that he played on his girlfriend during his school days.

Jackie used to live in a ‘chawl’ and had fallen in love with a girl from a well-off family.

He said: “Once the girl demanded that she wanted to come home and meet my mother. I lied to her saying that I don’t stay with my mother, instead told her that I stay alone in a PG and convinced my mother to go out of the house for some time.”

“My mother supported me and stayed out for 30 minutes,” he said with laughter.

Later when he realised that love doesn’t see the size of house and space, he confessed to the girl that he stayed in a small house with a joint family.

He spoke about it during “The Kapil Sharma Show”.

Actress Archana Puran Singh, who is also part of the show, recalled the time when she used to help Jackie with some money.

Archana said: “I have known Jackie from his struggle days. Those days we were not well-off but still, whenever Jackie used to see beggars, he used to ask me for money and give it to those who were in need.”

Jackie added: “Yes, Archana had helped me with Rupee 1 five times that equals to Rs 5. Today I want to take this opportunity and return the favour by giving Rs 500 to Archana.” (IANS)