Bollywood Roundup: Hina Khan, Kapil Sharma, Rasika Dugal, and more…

Hina Khan: I am on the right path

Mumbai– Actress Hina Khan has just made her digital debut on the web series “Damaged 2” and is all set for her Bollywood debut with Vikram Bhatt’s “Hacked” next month. Having carved her space as a star on television in the past, she feels her career is on the right path.

“I think I am on the right path because I always say that there has to be a bouquet or variety that I would like to present to my viewers. That is why I make sure I don’t stick to just television or films,” said Hina at a promotional event for “Damaged 2” in Mumbai.

“Although I am going to make my Hindi film debut on February 7, it is important to also be in the digital space because that is what people love nowadays. People want to watch you everywhere on their cellphone, downloading the app,” said Hina.

“Damaged” is a psychological crime drama. Season 1 featured Amruta Khanvilkar as the lead actress, who won a lot of appreciation for her role of a serial killer.

On her role in “Damaged 2”, Hina said: “There is always a debut in whatever you do. Whether it’s a film, a television show or anything else. I feel if something good is offered to you that is already a brand, why wouldn’t you take the opportunity? ï¿½Damaged 1′ did really well.”

The director of the web-series is Ekant Babani and it has started streaming on Hungama Play from January 14.

Kapil Sharma’s baby girl Anayra makes Twitter debut

Mumbai– Comedian and actor Kapil Sharma and wife Ginni Chatrath’s one-month-old daughter, whom they have fondly named Anayra, has made her Twitter debut.

Kapil, who welcomed his “piece of heart” on December last year, shared a glimpse of his daughter on Twitter. The cute image has become a favourite on social media with over 3.7 K likes.

In one of the images, Kapil is seen holding his daughter and looking at her lovingly.

“Meet our piece of heart ‘Anayra Sharma’ #gratitude,” Kapil captioned the image.

This is the first time the comedian has shared a photograph of his newborn daughter.

Kapil and Ginni got married in December 208 in Jalandhar at a traditional Punjabi ceremony. Their wedding was preceded by days of ceremonies and pre-marriage rituals, including a sangeet which saw their friends dance the night away.

Rasika Dugal: It’s always work in progress

Mumbai– Actress Rasika Dugal stayed with a senior police officer for a few days in Chandigarh to prepare for her role in season two of the web series “Delhi Crime”.

The actress says she doesn’t feel she can ever be fully prepared for a part.

“I don’t ever feel I can be fully prepared for a part. It’s always a work in progress and that’s what’s exciting about it.

“Spending even a day at the police station is a blast of reality and a reminder that we live in a bubble. And, of course, a reminder that reality is way more entertaining than fiction,” Rasika said.

“I got to spend considerable time at a police station watching police officers at work. I hope this experience reflects in the work but it was a priceless one anyway.

“I am excited and nervous to be Neeti again. It’s like meeting an old friend — you know the basics but there’s still a lot of catching up to do,” she added.

In the Netflix show, Rasika played the role of a police officer named Neeti Singh. Based on the Nirbhaya gang-rape case that shook the nation in 2012, the series chornicled how DCP (South) Chhaya Sharma (played by actress Shefali Shah) and her team solved the case and managed to catch the culprits despite several hiccups.

Raveena Tandon: Sensuality not about shedding clothes

Mumbai– Actress Raveena Tandon says sensuality is not about shedding your clothes, but about how one carries it off.

“Sensuality is not about shedding your clothes. You can be sensuous in whatever you wear. It’s all about how the outfit is designed and how you carry it off,” Raveena said.

Talking about films, she said: “A lot of movies have been offered to me, but very few are the kind I would want to do.”

On balancing her time between family and work, the actress said: “I used to FaceTime my kids and teach them when I was not around.”

Raveena said she is not a fitness freak.

“I’m a very lazy person and I go to the gym when I feel like it. There’s no regime I have.”

Talking about her food habits, Raveena shared that she does not enjoy sweets and likes to opt for vegetarian food. She also revealed that she enjoys travelling and is more keen on jungles and wildlife rather than lazing around on the beach.

The actress opened up about views when she appeared in chat show “Not Just Supper Stars” along with designer Rocky S. The show is aired in India on Zee Cafe.

Priyanka Chopra, Richard Madden to star in Russo Brothers’ series

Los Angeles– Indian actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas and actor Richard Madden have been roped in for the lead roles of the Russo brothers upcoming drama series titled “Citadel” on Amazon.

The announcement was made Tuesday at the Television Critics Association winter press tour, reports variety.com.

Details of the plot are being kept under wraps.

Amazon also announced that a local language production of the franchise will originate from Mexico, in addition to the previously announced versions in Italy and India.

Madden and Priyanka will star in the US “mothership” edition of the series. The show had originally been announced in July 2018.

It was announced in December that Priyanka and her singer-husband Nick Jonas were producing an unscripted sangeet series for Amazon.

Angad Bedi suffers knee injury while shooting

Mumbai– Actor Angad Bedi suffered a knee injury while shooting an action sequence for his upcoming web series, “MumBhai”.

The actor was shooting for the ALTBalaji show that casts him as a police officer named Bhaskar Shetty at Mumbai’s Mazagon Dock area. He was injured while shooting an action sequence.

“I am recuperating well and have sought medical help. Because of my sports background, I know how to overcome wear and tear and how to temporarily fix injuries on the spot. I knew how important the scene was, and we were shooting at the location, so we went ahead with it,” Angad said.

According to a source, Angad was shooting a chase scene in which he had to jump.

“While doing the scene, he miscalculated the step and landed straight on his knee, putting undue pressure. The scene was put to a momentary halt as the production team called for an onset doctor. There was swelling and he was given an ice pack. As the permission to shoot at the docks is given only for a few days, missing even one day could delay the schedule. He mustered energy and went on with the shoot,” added the source.

“MumBhai” is based on the friendship between a police officer and a gangster.

Aamir Khan’s daughter Ira isn’t hiding her relationship status

New Delhi– Superstar Aamir Khan’s daughter Ira Khan has always been open about her relationship with boyfriend Mishaal Kirpalani, and she says she never intended to hide anything.

“I wasn’t trying to be open about it. I was just posting what I felt like posting. I try and keep my account pages as real as I can. And that is what I felt like posting and so I posted it,” Ira told IANS, when asked about her decision to be open about her relationship status.

“It depends on the kind of person you are. If you feel like being open about it, you should be open about it, and if you don’t, then don’t. I was not trying to be open, but I was also not trying to hide anything,” she added.

Last year, Ira celebrated two years of togetherness with Mishaal by posting a throwback photo of the couple on Instagram.

Asked if she is a party animal, she said: “I am not a party animal. Well, I can be when I want to be. I guess when I party I party, but I don’t party that much. I have been working constantly.”

Ira is Aamir’s daughter with his first wife Reena Dutta, with whom he also has a son named Junaid. She stepped into showbiz by making her directorial debut last year with the stage production, “Euripides’ Medea”. The play was an adaptation of Euripides’ Greek tragedy “Medea”, and it stars Junaid Khan and Hazel Keech.

Ranveer Singh’s hilarious reaction to Alia Bhatt’s Gangubai Kathiawadi look

Mumbai– Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt’s look in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s upcoming “Gangubai Kathiawadi” was unveiled on Wednesday, and actor Ranveer Singh had a funny reaction to it.

The look, as shared by Alia on Instagram is a black-and-white close-up of her face, enhaanced with a red bindi, a nose ring and dark-kohled eyes. Alia looks intense in the image.

The actress captioned the picture: “Here she is, Gangubai Kathiawadi.”

Alia’s “Gully Boy” co-star Ranveer Singh couldn’t wait to comment. He wrote: “Here she is indeed Lulu the Gangster. come onnn.”

The “Raazi” star shared another look, where she is seen sitting near a table with a pistol lying on it. She is seen dressed in skirt-blouse and sports a bindi.

Ranveer’s wife and actress Deepika Padukone commented: “Love”.

According to reports, “Gangubai Kathiawadi” revolves around Gangubai Kothewali, a brothel owner and matriarch. The film is based on Hussain Zaidi’s book “Mafia Queens Of Mumbai”. (IANS)