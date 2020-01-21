Bollywood Roundup: Hina Khan, Kangana Ranaut, Sophie Choudry, and more…

Hina Khan’s B’wood debut film’s trailer gets 4mn views in a day

Mumbai– The trailer of Vikram Bhatt’s “Hacked”, which will launch “Bigg Boss” star Hina Khan in Bollywood, has got more than four million views in just over a day.

“You are being watched. If you lose control, you lose everything. #Hacked trailer out now,” reads the caption of the trailer that was published on January 19.

Hina said: “The love we have received has been tremendous and I hope we receive the same kind of support once the film releases in theatres with houseful bookings. I truly feel grateful.”

The stalker thriller is helmed by Vikram Bhatt.

“‘Hacked’ is a story of real life horror. The kind that we are all victims of. It’s relevant and current. I am glad that we have been able to connect to the frequency of the viewers,” he said.

Referring to Hina’s show “Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai”, Bhatt had earlier shared: “Hina Khan has the ability to be in one role for eight years while she was on TV. It can be tough and something that can be respected.”

“She has a unique sense of style and from a ‘saans bahu’ girl has made herself into a fashion icon. Hina plays a fashion editor in ‘Hacked’ and when I saw her after ‘Bigg Boss’, I knew she was it for the role. A good looking good actor and a good human. What else are we looking for?” he added about the former “Bigg Boss 11” contestant.

Kangana calls Virat Kohli Panga King of Team India

Mumbai– Actress Kangana Ranaut feels India skipper Virat Kohli is the most fearless player in the national cricket team.

“I am the Panga queen, and the Panga king of Team India is definitely Virat Kohli. He is fearless and is up for any challenges that come his way. This time we both will take a ‘Panga’ on the same day – mine will be at the theatres, and he will battle it out against New Zealand team on their home ground. This will be fun,” Kangana said while promoting her upcoming film “Panga”.

Directed by Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari, “Panga” also features Neena Gupta, Richa Chadha and Jassie Gill. The film, slated to hit screens on January 24, revolves around a kabaddi player, played by Kangana, who wants to make a comeback in the game after marriage and motherhood.

Kangana aired her opinion on Star Sports’ Nerolac Cricket Live.

Sophie Choudry: I don’t believe in extreme dieting, extreme workouts

Mumbai– Sophie Choudry, who is one of the fittest celebrities in Bollywood, says she doesn’t believe in extreme dieting and extreme workouts.

“I don’t believe in extreme dieting or extreme workouts. My motto has always been consistency. I feel fitness has to be a part of your lifestyle and it should come naturally to yourself. Then, you will not find it difficult and you will not treat it as a chore. I feel one should work out every day — whether it is dance, yoga, swimming or anything else, make it a part of your life,” Sophie said, at the 3rd edition of Pilates Festival of India hosted by celebrity fitness trainer Yasmin Karachiwala in Mumbai.

Pilates is a physical fitness system developed in the early 20th century by Joseph Pilates, who called his method “Contrology”. It is practiced worldwide, especially in countries such as Australia, Canada, the United States and the United Kingdom.

“I am a big fan of Pilates. I have been doing it with Yasmin since last seven years. My mother used to do it in London, so I have knowledge about it since my childhood. It has really changed my life. It has made me healthier and it has made me aware of my body, so I loved this initiative because awareness about Pilates is increasing in India. People are curiosity about it and want to gain knowledge about it.”

Deepika feted with global honour for mental health awareness drive

Davos– Bollywood star Deepika Padukone was felicitated with the Crystal Award at the World Economic Forum for her contribution to mental health awareness.

While accepting the award, Deepika opened up about her own experience with mental illness and how it drove her to start The Live Love Laugh Foundation.

The actress shared: “Through my journey to recovery from depression, I began to understand the stigma and lack of awareness associated with mental illness, I felt a deep need to save at least one life.”

“And it is this very need that motivated me to go public with my illness and set up the Live Love Laugh foundation,” she added.

Deepika has been running the foundation since June 2015. The foundation’s programmes and initiatives include nationwide public awareness and destigmatisation campaigns, adolescent mental health programmes, funding support for treatment in rural communities and more.

Deepika represented India at the forum in Davos, Switzerland.

Meanwhile, this year she made her debut as a producer with “Chhapaak”.

Shraddha Kapoor is all praise for singer Tulsi Kumar

Mumbai– From “Aashiqi 2” to the upcoming “Street Dancer 3D”, singer Tulsi Kumar has lent her voice to actress Shraddha Kapoor many times.

According to Shraddha, Tulsi’s voice suits her very well.

“She can sound sweet, she can sound swag! I feel Tulsi is one of the most talented and versatile singers we have in the industry, and I personally feel her voice suits me very well. Right from ‘Aashiqui 2’, she is been my voice and very lately she sang ‘Enni soni’ in ‘Saaho’ for me, which went on to become a chartbuster just like the songs of ‘Aashiqui’,” Shraddha said.

Tulsi has recently colloborated with singer Guru Randhawa for the recreated version of “Lagdi Lahore di”, which will feature in “Street Dancer 3D”.

“I am thrilled to have her as my voice in ‘Lagdi Lahore Di’ and I hope we continue to be a hit actor-singer jodi,” Shraddha added.

Directed by Remo D’souza, “Street Dancer 3D” stars Varun Dhawan along with Shraddha. The film also features Prabhudeva and Nora Fatehi. It is set to release on January 24.

Disha Patani reveals how she ‘destroys’ her sugar craving

New Delhi– Fitness freak Disha Patani admits she loves sugar. She has revealed the one snack that fills her up and also “destroys my sugar craving”.

“As an artiste, I really believe in fitness, not just because I have to look a certain way, but as a person I really enjoy a lot of physical activities. I always look for options and stuff that I can eat that will help me and my health,” Disha said.

“I love sugar. I love chocolates. I have my cheat days. But when I am not cheating, I am always looking for some sort of a snack that will fill me up and will also kind of destroy my sugar craving. I love apples. It is such a wholesome fruit,” she said at an event of Washington Apples here on Monday.

The “Baaghi 2” actress often takes to Instagram to post fitness-related videos and photos.

“Health is a lifestyle. It is not something that you can do for a day or week or month. I always look for substitutes, which can remove the junk food that we all love,” she said.

On the film front, Disha is looking forward to the release of her upcoming film “Malang” next month.

Shilpa Shetty awarded Champion of Change Award

New Delhi– Actress and entrepreneur Shilpa Shetty Kundra and her husband businessman Raj Kundra have been awarded the Champion of Change 2019 Award for their efforts towards encouraging people to take up the Swacch Bharat Abhiyan.

Former President of India Pranab Mukherjee handed the award to Shilpa on Monday in the Capital.

“I am really honoured to receive this award and I feel it is every citizen’s duty to keep their country clean. Cleanliness starts from the mind. When we keep our homes clean, then why not our country? This year I have planted 480 trees to offset my entire carbon footprint. It’s every citizen’s responsibility to take care of our precious planet not just for the present but also our future,” she said.

Nandan Jha, chairman of Interactive Forum on Indian economy (IFIE), said: “We are happy to announce that Shilpa Shetty Kundra has been selected for the Champions Change of Award 2019 for her contribution in the Swacch Bharat Abhiyan.”

Known has a yoga practitioner and health enthusiast, Shilpa said small changes in our daily life can bring about big changes in the cleanliness of the environment.

“The first lifestyle change that I flick the switch off as soon as I leave the room. I’m extremely mindful of that. The general tendency is to wait for someone else to switch it off. Also, don’t leave the water running when you’re brushing your teeth. A lot of people do this unknowingly. They don’t realise that turning the tap off between brushing and gargling can save so much water. These little habits can bring about a huge change,” she said.

Adah Sharma spotted in Rishikesh with her ‘bodyguards’

Rishikesh– Adah Sharma chose to start 2020 with a vacation, and going by her social media posts and pictures she hd the time of her life.

Adah chose Rishikesh for her vacation rather than a fancy European destination. From driving a rickshaw to running with dogs, and from going into a secluded forest to feeding monkeys and deer, she explored the natural beauty of place letting her hair down.

In a video she shared on social media, Adah is seen playing with a couple of stray dogs on the banks of the Ganga. At one point she breaks into an impromptu jig around the dogs.

Fans were amused with the video. One user commented: “Zyada paas mat jao kaat lenge (don’t go too cloose, they will bite)”. To this Adah rehashed the famous “Dabangg” dialogue to reply: “Kutton se dar nahi lagta saab, insaaono se lagta hai (dogs don’t scare me sir, humans do).”

“I’m following my new year resolution of being more social and making new friends,” Adah revealed. “They told me I’d need full security to attend the main Ganga Aarti because there would be lots of people there. But these new friends helped me out and took me where not many humans have set foot. With four bodyguards (the dogs) I felt very safe,” said Adah.

The actress was last seen in the “Commando 3” opposite Vidyut Jamwal last year. She will next be seen in “Man To Man” where she plays a man, and in the web series “The Holiday Season 2” . That apart, “Commando 4” has also been announced.

Kartik Aryan: My 2 roles in ‘Love Aaj Kal’ are distinctly different

Mumbai– Bollywood actor Kartik Aryan says playing two distinct characters from different eras in Imtiaz Ali’s upcoming film “Love Aaj Kal” was a challenge he enjoyed.

The film shows love stories of two different eras -— the first is set in the late 1980s–early nineties, and unfolds between Raghu and Leena. The other love story, set in present time, happens between Veer and Zoe. While Kartik plays Raghu and Veer, Sara Ali Khan has been cast as Zoe and Arushi Sharma plays Leena.

“The two roles are distinct, in the way they look, react and relate to people around them. Veer is a modern guy, somewhat geeky and socially awkward. He is sure of what he wants and that sets him apart from the people around him. On the other hand, Raghu represents any teenage boy who has grown up in the nineties. Raghu and Veer are also different when they are in love,” said Kartik.

“Raghu is dramatic and animated as he goes through the excitement and thrill of first love with his high school crush Leena, in the picturesque town of Udaipur. Veer is sure of what he feels for Zoe but is too inarticulate to express. Therefore, understanding Raghu and Veer required not only getting into their individual character skins but also an understanding of the time period in which their stories are set,” mentioned the actor.

Imtiaz Ali said: “While portraying Veer and Raghu, I did not compare one with the other. When Kartik played Veer, he was not thinking about Raghu and vice versa. Kartik played both the parts with great energy and even the unit felt like they were working with two different actors while shooting with Veer or Raghu!”

The film is slated to release on February 14. (IANS)