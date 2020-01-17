Bollywood Roundup: Hina Khan, Imtiaz Ali, Tabu, and more…

Hina Khan, Kushal Tandon co-star in an OTT horror film

Mumbai– TV actors Hina Khan and Kaushal Tandon will co-star in an untitled horror film for the OTT platform ZEE5.

“It was a nailbiting script and I knew I wanted to play the character from the word go. The script had me hooked from start to finish, and for me to do justice to the role, I will have to tune into a different mindspace and get under the skin of the character,” said Hina.

The film promises to fuse high-tech effects and technology with storytelling.

Kushal said: “Tech horror is an extremely interesting genre and I am thankful to get a chance to work with ZEE5 on this film. We have had extensive narration sessions, and that has made me question on how technology can get the better of us! The script is well layered and every character has demons, which come alive as the film progresses.”

Directed by Debatma Mandal, the film also features Aditi Arya and Rishabh Sinha.

The untitled film is a love triangle. Things get ugly and scary when the protagonist realises she is about to lose the man of her dreams to her flat-mate.

Imtiaz Ali: Everything in the universe moves because of love

Mumbai– Imtiaz Ali’s films always revolves around love, the strongest human emotion. The director feels everything in the universe moves because of love.

“I don’t know what the relevance of love is, but I feel everything in the universe somehow moves because of it. I feel that if a man and a woman are in love, it is through their love that the universe is moving around. I want to explore these things more,” said Ali, at the trailer launch of his next film, “Love Aaj Kal” on Friday in Mumbai.

The film’s lead stars Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan were also present at the event.

Ali said he has also passed through the phase that today’s youth is passing. “I am at a certain age now, but when I was young I went through the same phase that today’s young generation is going through. I feel that everybody goes through the same cycle. They have the same questions in their minds as we had at our time,” the filmmaker said.

Films, Ali added, are his way of sharing knowledge about love with the younger generation. “It’s not easy to explain the knowledge of love that you had when you are young. We can’t force anyone to follow such knowledge and correct his or her life. But in some way, this is my way of talking to the younger generation about love,” he said, about his films.

“I don’t want to tell them what to do, but I can show them what I am. This is all what I understand about love,” he added.

The story of Ali’s 2009 release, “Love Aaj Kal”, starring Saif Ali Khan and Deepika Padukone, shuffled between two time zones. The newer version is similar, with Kartik and Sara essaying presentday lovers. The film also stars Randeep Hooda and Arushi Sharma in pivotal roles.

Bhumi Pednekar: Impact of ‘MTV Nishedh’ will be hardhitting

Mumbai– Actress Bhumi Pednekar has lent support to “MTV Nishedh”, and says the upcoming series is going to be hardhitting fare.

“MTV Nishedh” will focus on fostering healthier attitudes and behaviours, and removing the stigma surrounding several health-related issues, including sexual reproductive health and wellbeing, contraceptive care, tuberculosis (TB) and nutrition. The series aims to educate the audience on these subjects, and to get young people talking and seeking out more information about such important but often-neglected and overlooked issues.

“We usually show our women as very demure and submissive but I think over the last few years, with the work my colleagues and I are putting in, or the kind of initiatives that are being started and the kind of conversation that has started, things are changing,” said Bhumi at the launch of “MTV Nishedh” on Friday in Mumbai.

She added: “When I was told about ‘MTV Nishedh’, I said this is exactly what I want to do with my films, and here we have a platform that reaches out to every corner of the country because MTV is one of the largest youth platforms. So, I think the effect is going to be very hardhitting. I am extremely excited and happy to be associated with this campaign.”

“I feel there are so many conversations that need to be started. I have done films on everything possible and that I feel passionate about. I did ‘Shubh Mangal Savdhan’ which was based on sexual disorder. It had a big effect. I have done film (“Toilet Ek Prem Katha”) on poor sanitation facilities in India. After that, the issue has been solved to a larger extent. So, I realise the power of this medium and I think it’s great that we are using it,” Bhumi said.

Nitin Kakkar: Tabu should try comedy more often

Mumbai– Film director Nitin Kakkar is currently gearing up for the release of his upcoming film “Jawaani Jaaneman”. He says his film’s heroine Tabu is witty and has great comic timing that has never been explored properly.

“We have mostly seen her in serious roles with a lot of nuanced performances. But an actress of her calibre should also try more comedy in films because in real life she is witty, and has great comic timing. This side of Tabu has not been explored in our cinema,” Nitin told IANS.

The filmmaker, who made his mark with his debut film “Filmistaan” in 2012, added: “Tabu has so much versatility and so much acting (prowess) to show to the world, really! She has her own style of humour altogether and interpreting characters of that genre. It is unique and we should explore that more often. Personally I want to see her do more comedy roles.”

“Jawaani Jaaneman” features Tabu with Saif Ali Khan and marks the Bollywood debut of Pooja Bedi’s daughter Alaya F. The cast also includes Kubbra Sait, Chunky Pandey, Kumud Mishra, and Farida Jalal. The film is set to release on January 31.

Kartik Aaryan: Sara & I will watch ‘Love Aaj Kal’ on Valentine’s Day

Mumbai– Actor Kartik Aryan has declared he will watch his next release “Love Aaj Kal” with Sara Ali Khan, his co-star in the upcoming film, on Valentine’s Day.

Ever since the two young actors came together for the Imtiaz Ali film, rumours that they are dating have been rife.

Kartik made his revelation at the film’s trailer launch in Mumbai on Friday.

“We (Sara and he) will go out to watch a movie. We will be watching ‘Love Aaj Kal’. It’s a date night. On February 14 or 13, we will go out together and watch the film,” Kartik said, revealing his V-Day plans with Sara.

Talking about working with Imtiaz Ali, Kartik said: “I am so excited, that I can’t describe my state of mind. From the first meeting until now, the process of working with Imtiaz has been great. When I first got a call from him, I was shooting for the movie ‘Luka Chhupi’. I got so excited that I locked myself in the bathroom of my vanity van. I didn’t want any disturbance while conversing with him. I spoke to him around 45 minutes.”

He added: “The journey of ‘Love Aaj Kal’ has been wonderful. As a director he (Imtiaz Ali) is just amazing and it was like a dream come true. When I first saw the poster of my movie with ‘A film by Imtiaz Ali’ written in it, I kept staring at it three hours! Observing him, as an actor my thought process has completely changed”.

Akshay-Twinkle mark 19th anniversary with quirky post

Mumbai– Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna shared a quirky picture post on social media to mark their 19th wedding anniversary.

Akshay took to Instagram to share a picture where he is seen in his scary Pakshirajan avatar from the movie “2.0”, trying to plant a bite on wife Twinkle’s cheek. Rather than look scared, she seems to be amused.

“Visual representation of what married life looks like… some days you wanna cuddle and some days look like… as you can see. All said and done, I wouldn’t have it any other way, Happy Anniversary Tina… with love from Pakshirajan,” Akshay captioned the picture addressed to his wife, who is also called Tina.

Twinkle, too, shared her husband’s post. Their posts are being flooded with congratulatory messages from fans.

Akshay Kumar and former actress Twinkle Khanna tied the knot on January 17, 2001. The couple has two kids, Aarav and Nitara.

They have starred together in the films “Zulmi” and “International Khiladi”. Both films released in 1999. (IANS)