Bollywood Roundup: Anil Kapoor, Vidhu Vinod, Ekta Kapoor, and more…

Anil Kapoor: Culprits of JNU attack should be punished

Mumbai– Bollywood actor Anil Kapoor condemned the attack on Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) students by saying that the culprits of the incident should be punished. He added that he was really sad and shocked to see whatever happened to the students on Sunday night.

Kapoor was speaking at the trailer launch of his new film “Malang”, where he was accompanied by co-actors Aditya Roy Kapur, Disha Patani, and Elli AvrRam, besides film’s director Mohit Suri and producers Luv Ranjan, Bhushan Kumar, Ankur Garg and Jay Shewakraman. “Malang” releases on February 7.

“I feel it has to be condemned. It was quite sad and shocking what I saw. It was very disturbing. I didn’t sleep the entire night by thinking about it. I feel you will not get anything by being violent and whoever has done that should be punished,” said Kapoor.

At least 20 persons, including JNU Students’ Union president Aishe Ghosh, were injured after violence broke out in the campus on Sunday night as masked men armed with sticks attacked students and teachers and damaged property on the campus.

Several Bollywood celebrities including Shabana Azmi, Swara Bhasker, Anurag Kashyap, Anubhav Sinha, Taapsee Pannu, Twinkle Khanna, Ayushmann Khurrana, Ritiesh Deshmukh, Dia Mirza, Vishal Dadlani, and Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub have expressed their disappointment over attack.

Vidhu Vinod’s ‘Shikara’ trailer re-lives searing chapter of Kashmir history

Mumbai– There have been many films on Kashmir, but Vidhu Vinod Chopra’s upcoming film “Shikara” looks different the moment you watch the trailer, which was released on Tuesday.

The film chronicles the exodus of Kashmiri Pandits from Kashmir on the night of January 19, 1990. This is a theme that has never been explored in mainstream Bollywood, as a fullfledged feature film.

There is a trace of personal pangs and passion in the trailer as the plight of Kashmiri Pandits becomes evident, and the reason seems to be that Chopra himself belongs to that community.

“Shikara” revolves around two lovers, played by newcomers Aadil Khan and Sadia, and how their dreams turn into a horrific reality when they are asked to leave the Kashmir Valley after their hometown is targeted by Islamist militant groups.

The trailer promises a love story that also depicts one of the most searing chapters of reality in the history of Kashmir.

Taking to social media, Vidhu Vinod Chopra films shared a poster featuring the two protagonists in a state of distress.

“More than 4,00,000 Kashmiri Pandits lost their homes and became refugees in their own country. Three decades later, watch their story unfold,” the post read.

Presented by Fox Star Studios and produced by Vinod Chopra Productions and co-produced by Fox star studios, “Shikara” is scheduled to release on February 7.

Ekta Kapoor is gem of a person: Sneha Namanandi

Mumbai– Actress Sneha Namanandi enjoyed working with Ekta Kapoor on “Ragini MMS Returns Season 2”, and says the experience will stay with her forever.

In the horrex series for ALTBalaji, Sneha is seen as Varsha.

“It’s a great opportunity to be a part of ALTBalaji and ZEE5 universe. My role was very well laid out and I believe it covered in the entire spectrum in terms of showcasing my acting capabilities. Ekta Kapoor ma’am is a gem of a person with an acute understanding of what audiences want and wish to see which is showcased in her shows and films,” Sneha said.

“It is a memory that I will cherish in times to come as I move forward in my career while looking forward for challenging and enriching opportunities that will come my way. I have been getting encouraging and positive feedback for my performance in ‘Ragini MMS returns’ season 2. I am thankful for my fans and audience for the appreciation I received for my role and performance,” she added.

Talking about her belief in ghosts, she said: “In real life, I am too scared of things like ghosts or paranormal stuff but in this show I got to play a role where I get possessed. It was indeed challenging and hopefully I was able to do justice to my role.”

AR Rahman gives glimpse to ‘Shikara’ music

Mumbai– Music Maestro AR Rahman gave a glimpse of the music and sounds of the upcoming film “Shikara: The Untold Story Of Kashmiri Pandits”, with a performance at the film’s trailer launch here on Tuesday.

The film marks the return of Vidhu Vinod Chopra to direction in Bollywood after 13 years. His last Hindi directorial feature film was “Eklavya: The Royal Guard” in 2007.

“Shikara” addresses the issue of ethnic cleansing and riots that took place in 1989 in Kashmir, and in recent times when Article 370 was abolished. The trailer was released on Tuesday.

The trailer features Aadil Khan as Shiv Kumar Dhar and Sadia as Shanti Dhar, and shows the layers of blooming romance in the conflict-ridden state of Kashmir.

To make the event special, Rahman enchanted the audience with a soulful live performance of the film’s theme music.

It was an enthralling experience for the crowd. Rahman arrived in Mumbai at 3am after celebrating his birthday on January 6.

Presented by Fox Star Studios, produced by Vinod Chopra Productions and co-produced by Fox star Studios, the movie will release on February 7.

Saif, Alaya’s quirky new poster for ‘Jawaani Jaaneman’

Mumbai– The new poster of the rom-com “Jawaani Jaaneman” depicts a quirky relationship that actors Saif Ali Khan and his co-star Alaya F. promise to share in the film.

Alaya, who is actress Pooja Bedi’s daughter, makes her debut in the film. In the new poster Saif is seen wearing a red-and-white striped robe while Alaya, who plays Saif’s on-screen daughter, sits on the floor pointing at a fan.

Sharing the poster, Alaya took to Instagram and wrote: “A little quirk, a little sass, and too much funk.”

“Jawaani Jaaneman” is directed by Nitin Kakkar and also features Tabu in pivotal role. The film will hit the big screen on January 31.

The film presented by Pooja Entertainment, Black Knight Films and Northern Lights Films.

Karan Singh Grover pens loved-up post on Bipasha’s birthday

Male– Actress Bipasha Basu turned a year older on Tuesday, and her spouse Karan Singh Grover is leaving no opportunity to shower love upon her.

Taking to social media, Karan, who is currently holidaying with Bipasha in the Maldives, posted an emotional note for her.

“Wish you a very very very happy birthday my darling sweet little baby bumbi pie monkey princess! @bipashabasu. May the universe shower you with infinite abundance, joy, love and success!!! Be the bright shining light that you are and shine brighter with every passing day! You are God’s gift to all of us especially me! Thank you so much for being born my love,” he wrote on Instagram.

Along with the post, Karan also posted a couple of pictures in which the two can be seen sharing smiles and cuddling each other.

On the work front, the two, who got married in 2016, will be seen sharing screen space in the upcoming film “Aadat”. Earlier, they worked together in “Alone” .

‘Panga’ title track: Kangana inspires you to never give up

Mumbai– Ahead of the release of Kangana Ranaut-starrer “Panga”, the makers on Tuesday dropped the film’s title track, which is a true motivation booster.

Featuring Kangana, the song is sung by Harshadeep Kaur, Divya Kumar and Siddharth Mahadevan. It is composed by Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy and penned by Javed Akhtar.

Directed by Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari, “Panga” revolves around a mother (Kangana) who is also a Kabbadi player.

In the song’s video, Kangana is seen working out as preparation for her comeback in the game.

The film is scheduled to release on January 24, and it also features Richa Chadha, Jassie Gill and Neena Gupta. (IANS)