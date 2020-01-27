Bollywood Roundup: Ananya Panday, Sunny Leone, Akshay Kumar, and more…

Ananya Panday’s cryptic Instagram banter with Shanaya Kapoor

Mumbai– That Bollywood’s new heartthrob Ananya Panday and Sanjay Kapoor’s daughter Shanaya share a BFF equation is known to many in the industry. It seems like Shanaya knows Ananya’s moods only too well.

Recently, Ananya took to Instagram and posted a string of pictures of herself in a little red dress. Buddy Shanaya was in the mood for some banter, evident from the comment she dropped on Ananya’s post.

” ‘Should I just post all? #mood,” Shanaya commented, jokingly asking if she should share several images.

Ananya replied with a cryptic comment: “forever mood”.

On the work front, Ananya is currently busy shooting for her next film “Khaali Peeli”, co-starring Ishaan Khatter. On the other hand, Shanaya has served as assistant director on cousin Janhvi Kapoor’s upcoming movie “The Kargil Girl”, and is gearing up for a Bollywood launch as heroine in the future.

Sunny Leone campaigns against use of animal skin in fashion

Mumbai– Bollywood actress Sunny Leone has joined hands with People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals India (PETA) for a new campaign against use of animal skin.

Sunny is set promote vegan fashion, which is free from leather or other animal derived materials.

“It has been wonderful associating with PETA India, working on so many campaigns – from encouraging the adoption and sterilisation of cats and dogs to speaking about the importance of going vegetarian. I look forward to unveiling the next campaign soon, which for now, I’ll say will help animals save their skins,” she said.

Sunny recently took to social media to announce her newest upcoming PETA India campaign by sharing a #PostPackupShot by photographer Avinash Gowariker. In the image she is seen wearing a PETA T-shirt.

“Sunny Leone regularly volunteers with PETA India to save animals’ lives… And she lives by example. Her dog is adopted from a shelter, and you’ll never find an animal on her plate,” Sachin Bangera, PETA India’s director of celebrity and public relations, said.

Akshay Kumar’s ‘Bell Bottom’ gets a new release date

Los Angeles– Akshay Kumar’s “Bell Bottom”, which was scheduled to release on January 22, 2021, will now release on April 2 next year.

The change in the release date of the film comes in the wake of Akshay’s postponing another upcoming film, “Bachchan Pandey”, from December this year to January 21 next year.

“Bachchan Pandey” clearly had a domino effect, because moving the film to January 21 now meant it would clashed with Akshay’s own film, “Bell Bottom”! In turn, that prompted Akshay to shift “Bell Bottom” to April.

“I know there are enough memes out there about me clashing with myself one day but 22nd January 2021 is not that day. #BellBottom will now release on 2nd April, 2021,” Akshay wrote on Instagram.

“Bell Bottom” is a spy thriller directed by Ranjit M Tewari.

Earlier on Monday, Akshay announced that he, along with producer Sajid Nadiadwala, had decided to postpone “Bachchan Pandey” on Aamir Khan’s request. Aamir has also lined up his next film “Laal Singh Chaddha” for the same week and was keen to get a solo release on Christmas.

Deepika Padukone, Rishi Kapoor in ‘The Intern’ remake

Mumbai– Actors Rishi Kapoor and Deepika Padukone will star in the official Hindi remake of the Rober De Niro-Anne Hathaway starrer Hollywood comedy hit, “The Intern”.

Sharing the news on social media, Deepika wrote: “Thrilled to present my next! The Indian adaptation of #TheIntern. A 2021 release! Presented by @_KaProductions @warnerbrosindia and @iAmAzure. See you at the movies! @chintskap.”

The project is jointly produced by Deepika and Sunir Kheterpal under their banners Ka Productions and Azure Entertainment respectively.

Excited to be a part of the film, Rishi said: ” ‘The Intern’ is a very relevant film for the present-day Indian workplace milieu and it showcases human relationships beautifully. I am very excited to be working with Deepika and being a part of this heart-warming story. It is great that Warner Bros. and AZURE are officially making this film in India.”

Talking more about “The Intern”, Deepika shared it is an “intimate, relationship-driven film, set in and around the workplace.”

“A story that I believe is very relevant to the present-day social and cultural environment. I have been looking for a light, breezy comedy-drama and this story fits in seamlessly. I cannot wait to begin this journey,” she added.

The Bollywood remake of “The Intern” will release in 2021.

Disha Patani on ‘Radhe’: Never imagined I’d work with Salman Khan again

Mumbai– Bollywood actress Disha Patani is gearing up for the upcoming “Malang”, and is excited to be teaming up with superstar Salman Khan again in “Radhe” later this year. Disha first worked with Salman in “Bharat” last year.

“Considering the fact that Salman sir is such a huge star in Bollywood for years, never have I ever imagined that I will get another chance to work with him again, after ‘Bharat’. When the film worked I was just happy with the fact that I had worked with Salman Khan. However, when the opportunity for ‘Radhe’ came, I was on cloud nine. I loved the story and working again with sir! I think along with my hard work, everything is happening also because of good fortune,” Disha told IANS.

Whether it is in “Kung Fu Yoga”, “Baaghi 2”, or “Bharat”, the actress has done a lot of stunts. Being an adventure sports fan, Disha says she loves all the action. In the upcoming film “Malang”, co-starring Anil Kapoor, Aditya Roy Kapur, and Kunal Khemu, Disha plays a young independent girl.

“If I talk about my habit of watching films, I watched a lot of action and horror film while growing up. I love watching bad girls who kick ass and punch the boys! So, action is definitely something I love doing. In ‘Malang’, too, I got a chance to do action. I think my body is quite agile and that is an advantage whenever I try stunts or adventure sports!” shared the actress.

Directed by Mohit Suri, ‘Malang’ is scheduled to release on February 7. (IANS)