Bollywood Roundup: Akshay Kumar, Pooja Hegde, Shilpa Shetty, and more…

Akshay Kumar: Overwhelmed with response to ‘Good Newwz’

Mumbai– Actor Akshay Kumar is overwhelmed with the success of “Good Newwz”, and says the success makes him confident that a movie with good messaging will always fetch appreciation.

Also starring Kareena Kapoor Khan, Kiara Advani and Diljit Dosanjh, “Good Newwz” is about two couples who are trying to have a baby through IVF.

“We are extremely overwhelmed with the response coming in for ‘Good Newwz’ as it’s a subject which had to be shared with the audience. It’s an important subject and I thank the viewers not only in India but also overseas that they have accepted us with open hearts. With this film, I am confident that a movie with good messaging and subject will always fetch success and appreciation,” Akshay said.

The Raj Mehta directorial earned $6.42 million (Rs 45.58 crore) in the first week across international markets. It was distributed overseas by Zee Studios International. It released in the last week of December, 2019.

Commenting on the opening week numbers, Vibha Chopra, Head of Global Syndication and International Film Distribution, Zee Entertainment, said: “The film is ruling the box-office since its release, it stands at #2 in UAE, #3 in Germany, #4 in New Zealand, #7 in Canada & Australia and at #9 in UK. It has turned out to be Akshay Kumar’s biggest opener in territories like North America, UK, Australia, New Zealand, Germany and has crossed the lifetime business of his previous films like ‘Kesari’, ‘Gold’, ‘Padman’, ‘Toilet: Ek Prem Katha’, ‘Jolly LLB 2’ and ‘Rustom’.”

In the domestic market, the film has collected Rs 127.9 crore at the end of first week, according to the Bollywood trade website koimoi.com.

Pooja Hegde wants to be a Christmas caroller

Mumbai– Bollywood actress Pooja Hegde wouldn’t mind a change in her profession. Well, not seriously, but the actress does wish she was a Christmas caroller!

Pooja is currently vacationing in Vienna and actively posting pictures of the scenic city on social media.

The actress took to Instagram to share a picture where she can be seen standing in front of a beautifully decorated shop selling Christmas presents. She feels it is the season to be jolly and she does not need alcohol to be so!

Pooja captioned: “Is it too late to apply as a Christmas caroller? #whyamilikethis #tistheseasontobejolly #noalcoholneeded”.

On the work front, Pooja Hegde was last seen in “Housefull 4”, which has entered the 200-crore club.

She will next be seen alongside Allu Arjun in the Telugu film “Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo”, which hits theatres on January 12.

Shilpa Shetty’s first recipe in 2020: Beetroot Chilla!

Mumbai– Shilpa Shetty has shared the first recipe from her diet plans on her app.

Posting a recipe named Beetroot Chilla on the Shilpa Shetty app, the actress said the dish was full of health benefits and at the same time tasty.

Sharing a video on Instagram where she is seen preparing the dish, Shilpa wrote: “Our first recipe in 2020 is not only loaded with benefits and great taste, but also is a part of the diet plans on the @shilpashettyapp. Honouring our #GetFit2020 motto, presenting to you the Beetroot Chilla. It is a great source of iron and plant-based protein, and helps boost digestion.”

The actress also welcomed fresh recipes from netizens as she mentioned in the post: “If you also have a healthy and quick recipe, send them to me in the comments below and you could stand a chance to make it with me on the Shilpa Shetty Channel. #SwasthRahoMastRaho”

Payal Ghosh having gala time in Thailand

Bangkok– Actress Payal Ghosh is currently holidaying at Ko Samui in Thailand, and her vacation pictures are proof that she is having a gala time.

From trying out different dishes to clicking pictures on the beaches, Payal’s Instagram feed is full of Thai images.

“It was a sudden plan. I love the place and it’s my second trip here. I am a complete water baby and the beaches here offer a variety of water sports as well. The food here is amazing. I would probably try and get a tan for myself as well. I am not that big a party freak but the party scene here is super cool,” Payal said.

Payal made her Bollywood debut with “Patel Ki Punjabi Shaadi”, opposite Vir Das in 2017.

Nawazuddin Siddiqui wraps up Sidney and NY shoots of No Land’s Man

Mumbai– Nawazuddin Siddiqui has wrapped up shooting in Sidney and New York for his international film “No Lands Man”. The actor took to social media to share the news with his fans.

Nawazuddin posted a couple of pictures with the film’s cast and crew on Instagram. He also wished everyone for the New Year 2020 and wrote: “It’s a schedule wrap in New York & Sydney for No Land’s Man- Wonderful Experience with the most energetic team #NoLandsMan @farooki_mostofa. Wishing Everyone A Very Happy New Year.”

“No Land’s Man” is reportedly an adaptation of a book by the same name written by Aasif Mandvi. The international film has been directed by Bangladeshi filmmaker Mostofa Sarwar Farooki.

On the Bollywood front, the super talented actor will soon be seen in “Bole Chudiyan” which has been directed by his brother Shamas Nawab Siddiqui. The movie also stars Tamannaah and Kabir Duhan Singh. (IANS)