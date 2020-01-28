Body of Missing Indian American Student Found in Lake, University of Notre Dame Mourns the Passing of Annrose Jerry, 21

WASHINGTON, DC– The body of a female Indian-American student, who was reported missing since January 21, was found in a lake in Indiana, it was reported.

Rev. John I. Jenkins., president of the University of Notre Dame, offered his condolences and prayers to the family of Ms. Jerry, a Notre Dame senior whose body was found on Friday, Jan. 24, in Saint Mary’s Lake on campus.

“We’re deeply saddened by the passing of Annrose,” he said. “We will keep her and her family and friends in our prayers.”

Ms. Jerry, 21, had been missing since the evening of Tuesday, Jan. 21, and Notre Dame police scoured the campus and pursued multiple leads in an effort to find her, according to Notre Dam News.

Public safety personnel discovered her body at about 11:15 a.m. Friday and the body was recovered about an hour later. St. Joseph County Coroner Michael J. McGann made a positive identification at the scene and said an external examination of the body revealed no apparent signs of trauma.

A source close to Jerry’s family told the American Bazaar news portal that when the body was recovered, her phone and earbuds were intact, adding that most likely she might have accidentally fallen into the lake, while taking a walk or jogging.

A senior, Jerry was set to graduate from Notre Dame this year. She was a science-business major and had hopes of going to dental school.

Jerry was born in Ernakulum, Kerala, India, and immigrated to the US in the early 2000s, along with her family.

Her father Jerry James is an information technology professional and mother Reny Jerry is a dentist, according to IANS.