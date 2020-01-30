Bengaluru. Mumbai, Pune and New Delhi ranks 1st, 4th, 5th and 8th respectively in the world’s 10 most congested cities

New Delhi–India has topped the TomTom Traffic Index 2019 with 4 of its cities amongst the 10 most congested cities globally.

Bengaluru (71%), Mumbai (65%),Pune (59%) and New Delhi (56%) ranks 1st, 4th, 5th and 8th respectively.

The other global cities featured amongst the top 10 include Manila from the Philippines, Bogota from Colombia, Moscow from Russia; Lima from Peru, Istanbul from Turkey, and Jakarta from Indonesia.

Location technology specialist TomTom has released the results of the TomTom Traffic Index, a report detailing the traffic situation in 416 cities in 57 countries.

New Delhi takes the 8th spot this year with 56% congestion level (extra travel time stuck in traffic).On an average,Delhiites driving during peak hours spend an extra 190 hours, i.e., 7 days, 22 hours in traffic each year.

The city’s heaviest congestion (81%) was recorded on October 23, 2019, while its lowest congestion (6%) was recorded on March 21, 2019. The TomTom Traffic Index 2019 indicates that the congestion level in Delhi has reduced by 2% compared to TomTom Traffic Index 2018.

Bengaluru takes the top spot this year with drivers in the southern Indian city expecting to spend an average of 71% extra travel time stuck in traffic.

On an average,people in Bengaluu driving during peak hours, spend an extra 243 hours, i.e., 10 days, 3 hours in traffic each year.

Mumbaikars driving during peak hours spend an extra 209 hours, i.e., 8 days, 17 hours in traffic each year.

On an average,those in Pune driving during peak hours spend an extra 193 hours, i.e., 8 days, 1 hour in traffic each year.

Traffic congestion has increased globally during the last decade, andA239 cities (57%)TomTom included in the new Traffic Index report had increased congestion levels between 2018 and 2019, with only 63 cities showing measurable decreases. This global increase in congestion, despite being an indicator of a strong economy, also costs economies billions. (IANS)