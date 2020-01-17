Application Opens for 2020 Excellence in Energy and Environmental Education Awards in Massachusetts

BOSTON – The Executive Office of Energy and Environmental Affairs (EEA) of Massachusetts announced it is now accepting nominations for its annual Secretary’s Awards for Excellence in Energy and Environmental Education until March 30, 2020.

EEA Secretary Kathleen Theoharides will present awards this spring to Massachusetts teachers and students involved in school-based programs that promote environmental and energy education.

“Hands-on environmental and energy education both helps students think critically on STEM subjects and inspires them to protect our natural resources,”said EEA Secretary Kathleen Theoharides.“The Baker-Polito Administration encourages residents to nominate educators, schools and nonprofits who are making a difference in their community through excellent environmental education.”

All public and private Massachusetts schools (K-12) that offer energy and environmental education programs are eligible to apply for the Secretary’s Award. In 2019, 32 schools and nonprofit organizations across the state were recognized for their work including garden projects, outdoor classroom programs, watershed and vernal pool projects, and teaching about the environment through art and music.

The Secretary’s Advisory Group on Energy and Environmental Education will review applications during the beginning of April 2020. Qualified entrants are invited to attend a formal award ceremony with Secretary Theoharides at the State House later in the spring.

Click here for application.