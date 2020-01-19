Actress Shabana Azmi suffers injuries in her head, neck and cervical spine, face and right eye in road accident

Raigad, Maharashtra–Actress Shabana Azmi was grievously injured in a road accident involving her car and a truck, near Khalapur toll-plaza on the Mumbai-Pune Expressway, the police said on Saturday.

She was rushed to the Mahatma Gandhi Mission Medical College & Hospital (MGM-MCH) at Kamothe, Navi Mumbai, for treatment and later shifted to the Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital (KDAH) in Andheri for further medicare, said a top hospital official.

“We have taken X-rays, a CT scan, ultrasound and conducted other tests on her. She has suffered injuries to her head, neck and cervical spine, face and right eye. She was conscious and speaking and her vital parameters were normal. There are no abdominal injuries,” MGM-MCH Medical Superintendent Dr. (Lt.Gen.) K.R. Salgotra told IANS.

He said the National Award winner was under treatment at the hospital for a few hours and later her family requested that they wanted to shift her to the KDAH, so she was given a discharge. She was shifted by an ambulance from Kamothe (Navi Mumbai) to Andheri.

As per information, her car, in which her husband and National Award winning poet-lyricist Javed Akhtar was also travelling, rammed into a truck from behind on the highway on the Mumbai-Pune lane around 4.15 p.m, according to a highway patrol policeman, Babasaheb Chemate.

The injured actress was brought out of the car, kept on the road briefly, and later rushed to the MGM-MCH at Kamothe.

The 69-year-old actress underwent the initial tests and treatment to ascertain the extent of her injuries, and then shifted to multi-speciality KDAH in Mumbai.

It was not clear whether Akhtar (75), who appeared badly shaken and helped to the roadside by a couple of persons, was also injured in the crash, but another unidentified woman is reportedly seriously injured.

Highway police patrol teams rushed to investigate the accident cause at the site in which her car has been badly smashed. (IANS)