ABVP blames JNUSU for violence, calls it attack by Maoists

New Delhi–Facing allegations that its supporters were involved in attack on students at Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) recently, the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) here on Monday accused pro-Left students for the disruption of peace on campus.

At a press conference at Press Club, the ABVP said the violence was carried out by the Maoists, insurgent groups. They also charged the JNU Students’ Union with harassing students by not letting them attend classes, locking down the building and preventing them from appearing in examinations.

“The 5 January attack was planned and it will be wrong to say that it was a protest against fee hike by students. Attacks were not by students but the Maoists. The JNU has been under the Maoist attack since the first protest on October 28, and it culminated on January 5,” said ABVP National General Secretary Nidhi Tripathi.

They also shared videos of attacks, which showed Communist Party of India leader D. Raja’s daughter Aprajita Raja holding stick and standing with JNUSU Joint Secretary Amutha Jaideep, JNUSU president Aishe Ghosh with the mob, people collecting stones and sticks, and members of students’ union Satish Chandra Yadav and Dolon attacking students. (IANS)