80-year-old man jailed for molesting a 7-year old deaf girl

Neemuch, Madhya Pradesh– A special court here on Wednesday sentenced an 80-year-old man to 13 years of rigorous imprisonment for “indecent conduct” with a 7-year-old deaf and dumb girl.

A fine of Rs 15,000 was also slapped on him.

The court has handed the verdict in two months and 21 days fast tracking the trial.

Special Public Prosecutor Jagdish Chauhan said Special Sessions Judge Neemuch Vivek Kumar pronounced the verdict in the case filed under POCSO Act.

The incident took place on October 19, 2019.

The statement of the physically challenged victim was recorded through a special instructor.

The statements of the prosecution, parents, brother and other witnesses were made. The video of the incident was also played before the court. After hearing and considering all the parties, the prosecution certified the charge beyond doubt before the special judge convicted Girdhari Lal (80) of Modi Mata village.

The court ordered the amount of the fine to be passed to the victim as compensation.

Apart from this, through the Legal Services Authority, the convict was asked to provide additional compensation for her rehabilitation under MP Victim Compensation Scheme, 2015. (IANS)