Yamini Rangan Joins HubSpot as Company’s First Ever Chief Customer Officer

CAMBRIDGE, MA–HubSpot announced that Yamini Rangan will become the company’s first-ever Chief Customer Officer, effective January 2020. Rangan joins the firm from Dropbox where she was their Chief Customer Officer.

In this new role, she will unite the marketing, sales and services teams around the customer, creating a cohesive experience to help fulfill our mission of helping millions of companies grow better.

“This year, we’ve made some important functional changes to make sure we’re keeping the needs of our customers and partners at the center of everything we do,” said Brian Halligan co-founder and CEO of HubSpot. “Today’s most disruptive companies are finding ways to innovate on how they market, sell, and provide service to their buyers, and Yamini has a proven track record of doing just that. I’m confident that our team and community will benefit greatly from her experience.”

“HubSpot already has a great reputation for putting its customers first,” said Rangan. “I’m excited to work together with HubSpot’s amazing marketing, sales, and customer success and support teams to champion the needs of our customers and partners. Together, we’ll be able to deliver a truly unified and delightful end-to-end experience.”

As HubSpot’s first-ever Chief Customer Officer, Rangan will be responsible for leading all teams tasked with accelerating HubSpot’s flywheel to build a playbook that reflects the company’s focus on reducing friction for the customer. She’ll also be a key member of the Executive Leadership team and provide transformational leadership across the organization to successfully sell and deliver across HubSpot’s markets.

Rangan brings a unique combination of operational and technical savvy to HubSpot along with extensive experience in sales and services operations. Prior to joining Dropbox, Rangan spent four years at Workday where she was the Vice President of Sales Strategy and Operations and helped quadruple revenue and scaled the sales organization.

She has a bachelor’s degree in Electronics Engineering, a Master’s in Computer Engineering, and an MBA from the University of California, Berkeley and in 2019, Rangan was recognized as one of the Most Influential Women in Business by San Francisco Business Times.