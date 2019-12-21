Update on Murder in Burlington: $22,250 Raised Through GoFundMe, Still No Information on the Attacker

BURLINGTON, MA—Police still has no update on the tragic murders in Burlington, MA where an 18-year-old Indian American girl was found dead in a basement of house located at McCafferty Way. The body of a 20-year-old man also found on the scene has not been identified yet.

A spokesperson at Burlington Police could not be reached for comment and update. According to a post on the GoFundMe, the 18-year old victim was identified as Cynara Ferrao as the only child of Nick and Cynthia. GoFundMe had raised $22,250 as of Dec. 21.

Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan and Burlington Chief of Police Michael Kent have confirmed an investigation into an apparent suspicious death, according to a press release.

The authorities have not identified the bodies, but a wake for Cynara Stephanie Ferrao, who graduated from Burlington High School and immigrated to the United States from Goa when she was five, was held on Sunday at St. Malachy Parish in Burlington.

Indian Americans for Burlington, known as IAB, helped with the wake and some financial assistance.

Middlesex District Attorney press release said that at approximately 4:00 p.m. on Dec. 11, Burlington Police responded to a 911 call from a home located at McCafferty Way in Burlington.

“Upon arrival, officers discovered the bodies of an 18-year-old female and a 20-year-old male in the basement of the house,” the statement said. “The preliminary investigation suggests that the male party’s death is not suspicious. However, the female party’s death is being investigated.”

This matter has been referred to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner to determine the cause and manner of death, according to the statement.

“Both individuals are known to each other and at this time there is no indication that there is an ongoing threat to public safety.,” the statement said. “This is an open and ongoing investigation conducted by the Middlesex District Attorney’s Office, State Police assigned to the Middlesex District Attorney’s Office and Burlington Police.”

“To everyone who may not have heard Nick and Cynthia have lost their only child Cynara on Wednesday 11th Dec unexpectedly under tragic circumstances,” according to the GoFundMe post. “She was a loving daughter of Nick and Cynthia. She was raised in Burlington Massachusetts and graduated from Burlington High School. She was studying at Montserrat College of Art and was very passionate towards fashion. She will be missed deeply by everyone.”