Spring Wedding Expo Set for March 8, Kicking Off Indian Wedding Season in New England

BURLINGTON, MA–INDIA New England News, the region’s largest and oldest online, print and video magazine, announced that it will host its annual 2020 Spring Wedding Expo on March 8th at the Burlington Marriott Hotel in Burlington, MA.

Sponsored by Burlington Marriott Hotel, Alankar Event Planners & Decorators and Boston Sound and Light Co., the Spring Wedding Expo will once again kick off the busy Indian wedding season.

“We are excited to start the spring wedding season with our annual bridal expo,” said Upendra Mishra, producer of the expo and publisher of INDIA New England News. “This year’s theme will be inter-cultural and inter-racial marriages.”

The expo will open at 11:00 AM and will run through 4:00 PM on March 8th at the Burlington Marriott Hotel. Over 40 vendors and exhibitors are expected to showcase their products and services for the 2020 wedding season for Indian and South Asian brides and bridegrooms and their families and friends.

The event is free to all attendees, but they must pre-register. Click here to register for free.

For more information, visit www.IndiaWeddingsNewEngland.com. If anyone is interested in having a booth to sell or display their goods or services, please email events@MishraGroup.com

Click here to register for free.