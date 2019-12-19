Ranveer, Ranbir the most stylish men in Bollywood: Yami Gautam

Mumbai– Actress Yami Gautam feels that Ranveer Singh and Ranbir Kapoor are the most stylish men in the Hindi film industry.

“I think Ranveer (Singh) is quite stylish, even Ranbir (Kapoor). I think it is not just about the clothes that you wear but also about the kind of personality that you have and how you portray it onscreen,” said Yami.

The “Bala” actress also opened up about her own definition of style statement. “Style is an expression of your personality. I have been styled by (celebrity stylist) Allia Al Rufai and I think she understands my style. I feel versatility is necessary when it comes to style but at the same time, it’s good to experiment. I feel you shouldn’t wear clothes that make you feel awkward and uncomfortable,” said the actress, at the Most Stylish Awards 2019.

Reacting to the Delhi Police assault on students of Jamia Millia Islamia University, who were protesting against Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), Yami said: “I think first of all peace is really important, and it is needed at all ends. We need to stop violence whether it is related to students, police or anybody for that matter. I would say peace and harmony is the need of the hour.”

Sharing her thoughts on Kisan Diwas, which will be celebrated on 23rd December, Yami said: “I think farmers are important part not just of our country but also of our nutrition. We can’t survive without them. I sure hope the government will come out with more policies and schemes to support their livelihood.”

She added: “I feel they should be in a better position and have more resources to take care of themselves. We are dependent on them and they are the biggest support system of our country, so they should also feel equally supported, safeguarded and happy.”

On the work front, Yami Gautam will next be seen in Puneet Khanna’s “Ginny Weds Sunny” along with Vikrant Massey. (IANS)