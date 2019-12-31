New Estimates Show U.S. Population Growth Continues to Slow

Drops in natural increase and net international migration have resulted in a gradual slowdown of the nation’s population growth this decade, according to U.S. Census Bureau population estimates released today.

On the eve of the next decade, Vintage 2019 population estimates show the nation’s growth continues to slow: the U.S. population is at 328.2 million, up 0.48% since July 2018. Growth has slowed every year since 2015, when the population increased 0.73% relative to the previous year.

Today’s release of population estimates and components of change for the nation, states and Puerto Rico illustrates changes from April 2010 through July 2019.