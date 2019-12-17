Manushi, Sunil Chhetri PETA India’s Hottest Vegetarians of 2019

Mumbai– Miss World 2017 Manushi Chillar and captain of the Indian national football team Sunil Chhetri have been chosen as India’s Hottest vegetarians of 2019 by People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA).

“Manushi and Sunil are living, breathing proof that eating vegan is good for both animals and our own health. PETA India is honouring them for opting for eco and animal-friendly fare and for encouraging their fans to do the same,” said PETA India Director of Celebrity and Public Relations Sachin Bangera.

Last year, Anushka Sharma and Kartik Aaryan were named as PETA India’s Hottest Vegetarians.

PETA India selected the winners based on several factors, including vote count. (IANS)