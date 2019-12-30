Kerala couple in their 60’s fall in love, tie the knot and Twitterati love it

Thrissur, Kerala– Twitter users on Sunday tweeted congratulatory messages as an old couple staying put in a government-run old age home in Kerala tied the knot.

Kochaniyan Menon and Lakshmi Ammal, in their late 60s, met and fell in love at the home in Ramavarmapuram in Thrissur district.

As the wedding pictures of 67-year-old Kochaniyan and 65-year-old Lakshmi, taken on Saturday, went viral, a user wrote: “Let love cross all borders.”

Lakshmi wore a red silk saree and put jasmine flowers in her hair while Kochaniyan looked dapper in traditional off-white ‘mundu’ (wrap around sarong) and a shirt.

Another user tweeted: “Kerala’s first wedding at old-age home — Kochaniyan weds Lakshmi Ammal… Congratulations.”

A user used heart emojis and smileys and wrote: “Love sees no boundaries and can happen anywhere.” (IANS)