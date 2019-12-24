Interactions Welcomes Gautam Makhija as Senior Vice President of Professional Services

FRANKLIN, Mass.—Interactions, LLC, an artificial intelligence (AI) company, introduced Gautam Makhija as Senior Vice President of Professional Services. With nearly 20 years of leadership experience with technology leaders such as Salesforce and Oracle, Mr. Makhija joins Interactions to drive continued operational excellence and client satisfaction amid rapid company growth.

“During the past few years, Interactions has scaled to over $100 million in revenue,” said Mike Iacobucci, CEO of Interactions. “Our company has achieved tremendous milestones, and as we look to the future, we see continued growth that will require experienced leaders like Gautam. He has a proven track record of leading and expanding global professional services for high-growth companies. His expertise will help us continue to scale to meet the needs of our Global 2000 customer base.”

“At Interactions, customer satisfaction is truly at the core of everything the company does,” said Mr. Makhija. “My career has been defined by creating and leading exceptional professional services and customer support teams, and I’m thrilled to bring this knowledge to Interactions.”

Mr. Makhija joins Interactions from Salesforce, where he served for more than 10 years in professional services and signature support leadership for Salesforce Commerce Cloud and, prior to that, Demandware. Most recently, Mr. Makhija was responsible for delivering elevated support service for the product’s top 100 customers. Before joining Demandware, he spent nearly two years with Oracle. Mr. Makhija also brings extensive experience partnering with world-class integrators such as Sapient, IBM Global Services, Accenture, Cognizant and Infosys.