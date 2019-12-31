Dipal Doshi-Led Entrada Therapeutics Raises $34 Million in New Round of Funding

BOSTON–Entrada Therapeutics, a biotechnology company dedicated to transforming the treatment of devastating diseases through the intracellular delivery of biologics, has raised a new round of funding of $34 million, according to BostInno.

BostInno quoted Securities & Exchange Commission filings as its source.

Boston-based Entrada Therapeutics is led by Dipal Doshi, who serves as the company’s president and CEO. Mr. Doshi also serves on Entrada’s Board of Directors.

Prior to this role, Mr. Doshi served as the Chief Business Officer for Amicus Therapeutics where he led Amicus’ business and corporate development, global strategy, new product planning and commercial planning functions, according to his official bio. Prior to Amicus, Mr. Doshi was the Senior Vice President at Auven Therapeutics, a healthcare private equity fund. Mr. Doshi has also held corporate development and operating roles at Catalent Pharma Solutions and was also a member of Merrill Lynch’s Investment Banking Group. Prior to receiving his MBA, Mr. Doshi held roles at Eli Lilly and Sapient Corporation (Publicis). Mr. Doshi serves as a member of the Board of Directors for the Children’s Health Fund. In addition, he is a Fellow of the second class of the Health Innovators Fellowship and a member of the Aspen Global Leadership Network. Mr. Doshi received a BA from Rutgers University and an MBA from The Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania.

Entrada Therapeutics’ mission is to treat devastating diseases through the intracellular delivery of biologics. Entrada’s technology enables the efficient intracellular delivery of proteins, peptides and nucleic acids, thus allowing for the development of programs across several intracellular target classes.

The Company’s novel approach addresses current challenges associated with both large and small molecule therapeutics and represents a fundamental advancement in the delivery of molecules into the cell.