Ceasefire violations across LoC in 2019 doubled from 2018

BY SUMIT KUMAR SINGH

New Delhi–Ceasefire violations across Line of Control (Loc) in Jammu and Kashmir by Pakistan Army nearly doubled in 2019 with around 3,200 instances reported so far compared to last year, Defence Ministry sources said on Friday.

“Pakistani Army is continuously firing in Keran Valley, Poonch, Uri, Krishna Ghati and Akhnoor sectors,” a source in the ministry said.

In 2019, a total 3,200 incidents of ceasefire violations from across the LoC has have been reported compared to 1,629 incidents in 2018, or almost double.

In December this year so far, 329 incidents have been reported which are also nearly double the 175 cases reported in the same month last year. A senior Indian Army officer said that during winter, ceasefire violations on the LoC are very low but this year, it is at an all-time high.

Since abrogation of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir, Pakistan has increased ceasefire violations. In August, a total 307 incidents were reported, while 292 incidents occurred in September, 351 in October and 304 cases were reported in November.

Prior to this, 203 incidents were reported in January, 215 in February, 267 in March, 234 in April, 22 in May, 181 in June and 296 cases in July.

Compared to 2017, the number of ceasefire violations in 2019 have tripled. In 2017, a total 860 incidents were reported, against only 228 in 2016.

The Pakistan Army has also intensified attacks on Indian posts, by sending their Border Action Teams (BAT). The Pakistan Army, through ceasefire violations, has been making desperate attempts to infiltrate terrorists across the border. However, Indian Army foiled many such attempts.

On December 18, Indian Army chief, General Bipin Rawat had stated that the situation along the LoC could escalate at any time and India is prepared for a befitting response.

Rawat, who is retiring on December 31, also said that India is fully prepared to tackle any situation.

His remark came against the backdrop of spurt in ceasefire violations by Pakistan along the LoC since the abrogation of Article 370. (IANS)